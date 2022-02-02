Small Business Administration offers $3 million in grants to help companies beef up cybersecurity

Recognizing the need to help enhance the cybersecurity infrastructure of emerging small businesses across the U.S., the Small Business Administration announced grants to help companies prepare.

Casillas Guzman, head of the SBA, said the agency started Jan. 21 offering $3 million in grants to state governments to compete for to support these businesses by providing cybersecurity assistance, education and training. That is a priority of the Biden administration outlined in the recently signed infrastructure law.

Applications will be accepted from Jan. 26–March 3 through the SBA Office of Entrepreneurial Development.

Louise Dawson, director of the Napa-Sonoma Small Business Development Center, said eligible SBA grant applicants are comprised of state governments that seek to provide training, counseling, remediation and other tailored cybersecurity services for emerging small firms in multiple industries. Grantees will be awarded up to $1 million to assist small businesses.

“This program will empower state governments to expand existing services, innovate, adapt to current environments, develop new resources and scale solutions to assist more small businesses. Expanding access to underserved and underrepresented small business ecosystems will be a critical marker of success,” said SBA Associate Administrator for the Office of Entrepreneurial Development Mark Madrid.

State government entities interested in the SBA grant program will have to fill out an application, but at this point Dawson said we will have to wait and see who will apply for this training or funding. Check out the SBA cybersecurity site.

Dawson observed that while there is not a lot of information available right now about this federal program, more will be coming in the days ahead. Here’s the application form, details and requirements for “Cybersecurity for Small Business Pilot” (funding opportunity number SB-OEDCS-22-001/CSFA 59.079).

