Tailor-made cork for each customer

When it comes to wine most consumers’ primary focus is what it tastes like.

For Dustin Mowe, the cork is of utmost importance because without a proper closure what’s inside could spoil.

Mowe is CEO of Portocork in Napa, one of the leading producers of natural cork.

“Visually, cork is cork. What makes one company better than another is how they treat it to ensure the best possible product gets to customers,” Mowe, 45, said. “That is where a lot of tricks of the trade become relevant. For us it comes down to the processing methods and it comes down to quality control as part of our program.”

Of course he would not reveal how Portocork treats cork differently compared to competitors or even the differences at the plant from one customer to another.

In addition to wine, Portocork also creates stoppers for liquor bottles. The company annually creates $7 million worth of corks for Diageo, which has labels such as Bulleit Bourbon and Crown Royal.

When the rage with craft breweries was to have large single bottle specialty blends topped with a cork and wire similar to sparkling wine, Portocork had a large share of that market.

No matter the trend, wineries are the company’s No. 1 clientele.

The following is a Q&A between the Business Journal and Mowe that has been edited for space and clarity.

You joined Portocork in 2001 and became CEO in 2006. What do you attribute your longevity to?

The work of growing Portocork has been ever evolving, which has kept me engaged and challenged. We have launched many new products and processes which have improved our product offering dramatically. I am constantly reminded of how far we have come, and I cannot really see myself doing anything else. I also have a sense of pride in leading a company of people that are an extension of my family. We have many people that have been with us more than 15 years and a significant percentage of our workforce has more than 10 years tenure. We are the most experienced team in our field. Also, I don’t think I could find another company with such quality-oriented motivation. I am a perfectionist and here, people are on board with that.

Portocork increased its Napa facility’s footprint by 35% in 2019. Any future expansions on the books?

Our facility was built with growth in mind. We’ll continue to adapt as the business moves forward, but it would take quite a jump to outgrow our current footprint.

What are you doing to maintain the Certified Green Business designation first obtained in 2007?

Our facility continues to track and control our consumption of energy and water as well as our waste generation and air quality to ensure our facility is operating as sustainably and responsibly as possible. It’s an ongoing process that we are all committed to.

Would it be more green to source cork in the United States instead of Portugal?

Being the world’s most sustainable packaging material, we’d cover the states in cork forests if we could. But between the value of the land in regions with suitable climate, and the fact that it takes over 30 years after planting an acorn to have maturity enough to harvest cork bark, we just don’t seem to have the patience that cork forests stewardship requires. Cork is also native to the Mediterranean region and there is more than enough cork there to support the global demand.

You recently launched MOWE Napa Valley. Why start your own winery?

My wife and I both love wine and have been collectors for over 20 years. Not just the beverage but the whole cycle of grapes to glass has captured our souls. I tell people I love what I do because I have regular interactions with extremely passionate people—winemakers and vintners. They have inspired us immensely. I have always been the one in front of a winemaker, and instead of only talking about cork, I would be talking about their wine, the terroir and the hows and whys of winegrowing. I just knew I wanted to have my own winery someday. Life for me, has always been about timing; in 2020 my wife and I were very fortunate to buy a property in St. Helena that had a spectacular vineyard on it. We sold grapes for a few years but dreamed of a wine with our name on it. A few years back we took a leap of faith and with a very strong team around us were able to put two fantastic wines to barrel and will be releasing our first vintage later this fall or early spring 2025.

What about your business keeps you up at night?

I spend a lot of time thinking about ways to ensure our customers get the best possible product. What can we improve to ensure the best possible closures for our customers. We tailor make the cork to each customer. For example, we don’t use the same surface coating for a wine that will be drank within a year vs. a wine that will be cellared for 20. We need to treat each order different based upon the winemakers’ intentions. Everything we do is intentional. We have great people and processes to track and watch all these things, but I’m always thinking about how we can do better.