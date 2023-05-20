What this Solano County CEO says is key to preventing your business from keeping you up at night

KATHRYN REED
FOR THE NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
May 20, 2023, 8:00AM

CEO Spotlight

In this monthly series, the Business Journal talks with those who occupy the lofty spot in a local organization, asking about their professional and personal opportunities and challenges.

Sponsor of North Bay Business Journal's CEO Spotlight series is Summit State Bank. It had no input into the editorial content.

Eric Fragola took the relatively simple idea of wanting to devise a better mobile beer pong contraption and morphed it into multimillion dollar company based in Solano County.

“Then I realized there was a lot of opportunity on the other side of having a product with logistics and the retail part,” Fragola said. “From there we started selling other products. That’s when we got into the warehousing part.”

The “we” includes his wife, Francia. They co-founded Labruutories LLC in 2017 in their 400-square-foot garage. Labruutories is the umbrella organization for the companies Bruu, the beer pong robot venture; Boxable.co, maker of logistics software for third-party sellers on e-commerce platforms; and Gift of Glimmer, a clicks-to-bricks accredited jewelry retailer.

In 2022, the company moved to a 3,000-square-foot warehouse in Fairfield.

Eric Fragola, 30, who is CEO of the company, isn’t revealing sales figures, but is predicting revenues to increase at a modest pace going forward.

The following is a Q&A between the Business Journal and Fragola that has been edited for space and clarity.

What can people expect next from Labruutories?

Gift of Glimmer has really beat our expectations and is growing rapidly. It's had a lot of success within the Filipino community, and we plan to expand that nationally across the country. Lately we’ve been meeting with manufacturers to produce our own designs, which has received better feedback than expected.

With Bruu and Boxable.co, we've never given either a proper marketing campaign. Bruu is relatively easier to market as a single product. Boxable.co is a bit harder as it's a niche software.

Aside from the three mentioned, real estate is where we plan to invest all excess profits. After living expenses, our goal is pretty much zero income. We reinvest 100% of any profits into other income generating assets, which is where the property comes into play. It’s a key factor to how we grew so quickly initially.

We actually have already started. We built a 4,000-square-foot duplex in my wife's hometown in the Philippines, with plans for three more buildings this year in the Philippines as well. They will be a mixture of commercial and residential.

What aspect about your business keeps you up at night?

Three years ago my answer would have been “every single thing about it.” Yet, today, there actually isn't much. I know it sounds boring, but it’s by design. One common thing I noticed about other small businesses is the owner can never “turn off” — leading to burnout, mismanagement, stress, being overwhelmed, etc.

This used to be the case with us, keeping us up late into the night. It may sound like a simple solution, but planning, scheduling and goal setting has remedied this 100% for us. We start with our big goals first, then work our way backward into smaller ones: five years, one year, quarterly, monthly, weekly, then all the way down to daily.

Daily is the most important because you need a finish line for the day. If you don’t have one, you’ll never be able to turn off your mind, thus being kept up late at night. Mentally resting is equally as important as physically resting and it can be very hard to differentiate.

This has helped us avoid burnout and continue on a path of steady growth. A finish line also ensures a good work-life balance. With the co-founder being my wife, it’s critical to know how to separate the two.

What are growth and revenue projections for this year?

As a company we are not very old, so we have a lot to learn about doing things at scale. We hit this explosive growth period of 2,111% over three years, and it’s taken us a long time to stabilize that. It takes a lot more administrative work at this level compared to when we started.

We’ve carved out 2023 as our “baseline” year where we focus on keeping the revenues we’ve maintained, improving our efficiency and preparing for another growth spurt. So while a 20% growth expectation for 2023 may not sound as ridiculous as the 2,000-plus-percent we’ve had, it’s still a year over year increase in the right direction.

What goals do you have for the company in the next five years?

With our logistics software Boxable.co and our warehousing positions, our goal is to hire a few more people so we can take a step back from the day to day. This would allow us to pass off the roles we've already built and focus on other areas of our business. Primarily we are doubling down on Gift of Glimmer, with plans to expand to other countries. Similar to how we plan to expand our warehouses across the U.S., we plan to do the same for Gift of Glimmer, just internationally. Lastly, we have some products we'll be releasing later this year with our eyes on big box retail.

What is your approach to making tough and important business decisions?

Every decision we make is based on analytics. We try to remove emotions 100% from the equation. This has helped with a clear head to see what’s best for the business. If the numbers don’t add up, I may like you or the product, but not enough to give money away to.

What lesson did you learn early in your career that you now recognize as an important one?

Early on I saw that everything has a cost. We accounted for most things starting out, but not all. Now, it’s the most important thing we pay attention to; and I really wish we would have paid more attention. In the past we would look at a pallet of products and say, “There’s enough profit in there somewhere.” This was an easy way out to justify not evaluating shipping expenses. Looking back it was the most ignorant thing we could do.

Now, every single item we process has an extensive expense report attached to it. From shipping rates, processing times, supply usage expense, storage volume, etc. The list is pretty long and not all types of fees apply to each item, but we know at an item level if each thing is making sense. We only found this out by internally auditing our expenses. It was a pretty big financial drain that we did not account for. Over time and at scale these micro expenses really add up.

How do you motivate people?

A performance based bonus has been the best for us. For our team in the Philippines, as long as they fully complete their work, we award a "13 month" bonus at the end of the year.

For our team in the U.S., we are working on implementing a quarterly bonus. This is based on your output compared to our companywide standard. If your output is higher than the standard, you'll be directly compensated. This helps motivate them to work harder instead of cutting by on the bare minimum. It also helps us track underperformance and understand how we can improve it.

This is all done automatically through our software Boxable.co and goes back to what I mentioned earlier with everything having a cost. All boxes, labels, and pallets are tracked and recorded to the person who completed it. We use this to assign a value which is then compared to our standards and matched to their bonus.

What concerns do you have for your business and industry looking out five years?

Right now labor is our primary concern. With the high cost of entry level labor, more companies have been investing in automation and equipment to replace manual labor. I'm concerned that if you don't have the financials to invest in these areas, then you can't compete.

Other than money, how do you measure success?

I measure it in the amount of days I can comfortably have to myself. When I worked a corporate career, I only had two weeks of vacation. It never sat right with me that come December my next year had to be completely mapped out if I wanted any chance to get my dates in the vacation book. Two weeks isn’t a lot.

In 2022, my wife and I took a combined three months off. Sure, we worked while out and about, but on a very reduced schedule that we just call "core work" where we focus two to three hours a day on what needs to happen now to bring in revenue compared to eight or nine hours spent on administrator and growth tasks.

I guess a previous solution could have been to find a remote job that allowed me to travel or work a career that was based on a school system with a summer off. Yet, neither of those would have allowed the flexibility that I wanted. As of right now, we can take off and go anywhere we want. So time and freedom are my two primary measurements.

What are the benefits and drawbacks to being located in Solano County?

Solano County is great in the sense that I can be in San Francisco or San Jose at any time. We also have reasonable access to four major international airports, which I love. Yet, it’s more of a commuting town. Anything big that I might need to do comes at a cost of a 30-minute drive minimum.

For example, we drive 30 minutes to Hercules on the weekend for a coffee shop that I like. While the number of desirable coffee shops in the area is by no means a drawback, it's just one thing I've noticed that points to other limitations of the area. I also feel a bit stranded in the sense that the town is mostly families.

The chance of me coming across a like-minded business person are basically nonexistent. If I need those interactions, I absolutely have to head closer toward the Bay Area and that alone is friction to reduce any likelihood of organic connections.

I guess to summarize, Solano is a great starting point with access to amenities of the Bay Area and just far enough away to be a good family town. Yet, also far enough away to minimize any real networking. We’ve supplemented with online reading and studying, but it’s not as personal as say meeting a mentor which I feel we could really benefit from.

What one government regulation would you change and why?

Minimum wage classifications for small vs big companies. For the past few years companies with less than 25 employees paid less in minimum wage than those with 25-plus. While the difference wasn't big, it still helped.

As of Jan. 1, 2023, companies with less than 25 employees have to pay the same as companies with 25-plus employees. This made it extremely difficult for us. You’re asking a company who only employs seven to pay the same as a publicly traded company. We got priced out on labor.

In 2021, the minimum wage was $13 an hour, and to compete we had to pay $16 or $17 an hour for an entry-level job. Sure, the labor market was in a weird stage post-COVID, but it hurt us pretty good.

If California, or any state in general, wants companies to succeed past the traditional five-year failure mark, then investing in small businesses would be a good place to start and offering wage breaks for those who can’t afford it.

How does the national economy impact your business and what are you doing about it?

We have been getting squeezed on all ends. Rising cost of goods, transportation and labor. While the most common thing to do is raise prices to offset that, the No. one thing we have not seen grow is what amount people are willing to pay for an item or service. We consistently purge items from our catalog that stop selling due to price and we have been more conscious of tracking every single expense. It’s a really fine balance.

What would you redo in your career and why?

With my previous career as an oil worker, I wanted to stay low level to ensure my workload was never too much so I could focus my spare time on building our business. I actually wish I would have been more ambitious and went into management to see how a publicly traded company operates. It would have been very valuable experience because now I'm learning the management side of things on my own with no guidance, which can be quite hard at times.

What was your first job?

My very first job was a cashier at Arby’s. I’m still convinced to this day that I was let go at 11.5 months because the owner did not want to pay an annual wage increase. I can't remember the specific increase amount but I think it was 15 or 20 cents more than I would have been making compared to my friends at a flat $8/hour.

My actual career job was an operator at an oil refinery. I got my degree in process technology from Los Medanos Community College (in Pittsburg). I spent seven years in this field before getting let go in October 2020 due to COVID. However, by that time our business had already generated $800,000 in revenue year to date, so we transitioned full time. It was a bit surreal taking a step back and watching thousands of my co-workers scramble and relocate for new jobs across the country and even the world while we just went to our garage. We spent the prior two years building our business on nights and weekends with plans for a full transition, but COVID accelerated our timeline.

Is this the job you wanted when you were young? If not, what were your earlier career aspirations?

I watched a lot of cartoons growing up. One of my favorite’s was “Gundam Wing.” It inspired me to build things, and ultimately I wanted to be an engineer. While that did not work out, I still enjoy “building” systems in our company.

What from your childhood was a clear sign you would be in the C-suite?

Absolutely nothing. I was never a leader. I struggled to fit in and I have an extensive disciplinary record at all schools; to the point where I only graduated high school on a technicality by finishing up credits at a continuation school.

How do you spend your time outside of work?

I am 100% addicted to experiences. My wife and I both love seeing the world and visiting new places. So much in fact it’s put a stick in the wheel for our family planning. At this point in time we can pack one backpack each and go anywhere in the world and it is just absolutely amazing. This spring we were in Osaka, Japan, before going to the Philippines to spend time with our team there and to interview some real estate lawyers for our overseas property acquisitions.

Of course we can’t do this every day. We still take trips responsibly. When we’re home and staying local, we generally get outside a lot. My wife and I take our two dogs out and go hiking. We’ve found some beautiful meadows to sit in and just admire the natural beauty. California has this window in the springtime where it's just absolutely stunning.

What advice would you give someone just starting his or her career in your industry?

Remember that everything has a cost to it, including your own time. Your time is better spent leading the company.

There's a book I read by Michael Gerber called “The E-Myth” about why most small businesses fail and what to do about it. Not only is it my No. 1 favorite book, but because of it every day I ask myself, "Am I working on my business, or in it?"

If you're working in it, you need to take a step back and refocus on your goals. That point of clarity will allow you to make very clear long term decisions and help with your long term success.

Last thoughts

Fragola sees business growth in the future:

  • Growth in warehouses. That might happen in the next year either on the East Coast or somewhere more centrally located in the U.S.
  • Growth in number of full-time employees. Four currently work in the Philippines and two in the U.S.
  • Growth in revenues. Labruutories last year ranked No. 256 on the Inc. 5000 list. To qualify, a company had to have a minimum of $100,000 in revenues its first year and more than $2 million in 2021.

Kathryn Reed is a journalist who has spent most of her career covering issues in Northern California. She has published four books, with the most recent being Sleeping with Strangers: An Airbnb Host’s Life in Lake Tahoe and Mexico. She may be reached at kr@kathrynreed. com, or follower her at kathrynreed.com, Twitter @Kathryn0925, or Instagram @kathrynreed0925.

CEO Spotlight

In this monthly series, the Business Journal talks with those who occupy the lofty spot in a local organization, asking about their professional and personal opportunities and challenges.

Sponsor of North Bay Business Journal's CEO Spotlight series is Summit State Bank. It had no input into the editorial content.

Show Comment