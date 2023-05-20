What this Solano County CEO says is key to preventing your business from keeping you up at night

Eric Fragola took the relatively simple idea of wanting to devise a better mobile beer pong contraption and morphed it into multimillion dollar company based in Solano County.

“Then I realized there was a lot of opportunity on the other side of having a product with logistics and the retail part,” Fragola said. “From there we started selling other products. That’s when we got into the warehousing part.”

The “we” includes his wife, Francia. They co-founded Labruutories LLC in 2017 in their 400-square-foot garage. Labruutories is the umbrella organization for the companies Bruu, the beer pong robot venture; Boxable.co, maker of logistics software for third-party sellers on e-commerce platforms; and Gift of Glimmer, a clicks-to-bricks accredited jewelry retailer.

In 2022, the company moved to a 3,000-square-foot warehouse in Fairfield.

Eric Fragola, 30, who is CEO of the company, isn’t revealing sales figures, but is predicting revenues to increase at a modest pace going forward.

What can people expect next from Labruutories?

Gift of Glimmer has really beat our expectations and is growing rapidly. It's had a lot of success within the Filipino community, and we plan to expand that nationally across the country. Lately we’ve been meeting with manufacturers to produce our own designs, which has received better feedback than expected.

With Bruu and Boxable.co, we've never given either a proper marketing campaign. Bruu is relatively easier to market as a single product. Boxable.co is a bit harder as it's a niche software.

Aside from the three mentioned, real estate is where we plan to invest all excess profits. After living expenses, our goal is pretty much zero income. We reinvest 100% of any profits into other income generating assets, which is where the property comes into play. It’s a key factor to how we grew so quickly initially.

We actually have already started. We built a 4,000-square-foot duplex in my wife's hometown in the Philippines, with plans for three more buildings this year in the Philippines as well. They will be a mixture of commercial and residential.

What aspect about your business keeps you up at night?

Three years ago my answer would have been “every single thing about it.” Yet, today, there actually isn't much. I know it sounds boring, but it’s by design. One common thing I noticed about other small businesses is the owner can never “turn off” — leading to burnout, mismanagement, stress, being overwhelmed, etc.

This used to be the case with us, keeping us up late into the night. It may sound like a simple solution, but planning, scheduling and goal setting has remedied this 100% for us. We start with our big goals first, then work our way backward into smaller ones: five years, one year, quarterly, monthly, weekly, then all the way down to daily.

Daily is the most important because you need a finish line for the day. If you don’t have one, you’ll never be able to turn off your mind, thus being kept up late at night. Mentally resting is equally as important as physically resting and it can be very hard to differentiate.

This has helped us avoid burnout and continue on a path of steady growth. A finish line also ensures a good work-life balance. With the co-founder being my wife, it’s critical to know how to separate the two.

What are growth and revenue projections for this year?

As a company we are not very old, so we have a lot to learn about doing things at scale. We hit this explosive growth period of 2,111% over three years, and it’s taken us a long time to stabilize that. It takes a lot more administrative work at this level compared to when we started.

We’ve carved out 2023 as our “baseline” year where we focus on keeping the revenues we’ve maintained, improving our efficiency and preparing for another growth spurt. So while a 20% growth expectation for 2023 may not sound as ridiculous as the 2,000-plus-percent we’ve had, it’s still a year over year increase in the right direction.

What goals do you have for the company in the next five years?

With our logistics software Boxable.co and our warehousing positions, our goal is to hire a few more people so we can take a step back from the day to day. This would allow us to pass off the roles we've already built and focus on other areas of our business. Primarily we are doubling down on Gift of Glimmer, with plans to expand to other countries. Similar to how we plan to expand our warehouses across the U.S., we plan to do the same for Gift of Glimmer, just internationally. Lastly, we have some products we'll be releasing later this year with our eyes on big box retail.