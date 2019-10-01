18 North Bay Latino Business Leadership Awards winners announced
The North Bay Business Journal has announced the recipients of its fourth annual Latino Business Leaders Awards.
The honorees will be recognized at an awards luncheon at noon, Tuesday, Oct. 29, at the Doubletree Hotel in Rohnert Park.
Here are this year’s winners:
Chandra Alexander, CEO, Community Action Marin, San Rafael
Karin Alvarado, managing partner, New Aspect Financial Services, Napa
Berta Bejarano, director of language services, ADA and diversity/inclusion manager of orthopedics, podiatry, PMR, Kaiser Permanente, San Rafael
Rosie De Alvarez, special agent, California Department of Justice, Sacramento
Luis Garcia, retail and small-business credit consultant, Wells Fargo Bank, Santa Rosa
Thelma Kirkwood, owner, Thelma I. Kirkwood, CPA, Rohnert Park
Icela Martin, CEO and owner, Agricultura Safety Training, Napa
Rene Meza, manager, Santa Rosa Dutton branch, Redwood Credit Union
Andrea Naranjo, Psy.D., psychologist and mental health manager, Santa Rosa Community Health, Santa Rosa
Guadalupe Navarro, executive director, Latino Service Providers, Windsor
Cecilia Quintana-Perez, principal, San Rafael City Schools, San Rafael
Dorothy Rodella, vice president and regional sales manager, Exchange Bank, Santa Rosa
Tracey Ruiz, officer and firm administrator, Martz Accountancy Corporation, Novato
Angie Sanchez, community engagement programs manager, La Luz Center, Sonoma
Alicia Sanchez, board chair, KBBF Radio, Santa Rosa
Magali Telles, executive director, Los Cien Sonoma County, Santa Rosa
Hector Velazquez, president and CEO, Nexo Advertising LLC, Santa Rosa
Luz Zavala, branch manager, Star Staffing, Santa Rosa
Registration for the awards luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m. Tickets are $85 per person or $725 for a table of 8. Register online at nbbj.news/LatinoBiz19 by Oct. 27. The event is underwritten by Wells Fargo and sponsored by Exchange Bank and Redwood Credit Union.