Photos: North Bay Best Places to Work awards party 2019

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
September 27, 2019, 6:23PM
Updated 7 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

About 470 came out on Thursday, Sept. 26, to celebrate the 109 companies and organizations in the north San Francisco Bay area whose employees voted them great workplaces this year.

Companies selected as Best Places to Work in the North Bay were analyzed by the editorial staff of the North Bay Business Journal on the based of several criteria, including the employer application, the survey ratings by employees, the number of responses, size of the company, the breakdown of responses from management and nonmanagement as well as written comments by employees.

Read more about these organizations and why they were chosen.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine