North Bay Latino Business Leadership Awards set for Nov. 19

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
October 29, 2019, 8:09PM

The Business Journal rescheduled the 2019 Latino Business Leadership Awards event to Tuesday, Nov. 19.

The event date was shifted because of the Kincade wildfire. Honored on Nov. 19 will be 18 individuals from a variety industries and nonprofits being recognized for their contributions to the community.

Tickets for the event, set for 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Sonoma Wine County in Rohnert Park, cost $85 per person or $725 for a table of eight.

The event is underwritten by Wells Fargo and sponsored by Redwood Credit Union and Exchange Bank. Register online at nbbj.news/latinobiz19.

