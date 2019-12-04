Photos: North Bay Latino Business Leadership Awards for 2019

For possible inclusion in After Hours, email photographs to North Bay Business Journal Production Department at michelle.fox@busjrnl.com . Please include a separate Word file captions identifying people (from left to right) with their business affiliation plus the name, date and location of the event.

See other galleries of event photos: nbbj.news/afterhours

On Nov. 19 community leaders, friends and family gathered to recognize the winners of the fourth annual Latino Business Leadership Awards.

The event, held at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Sonoma Wine Country in Rohnert Park, was presented by the North Bay Business Journal, underwritten by Wells Fargo and sponsored by Exchange Bank and Redwood Credit Union. Read profiles of the winners: nbbj.news/latinobiz2019.

Journal organizers also offered a special thank you to the Los Cien Leadership organization.