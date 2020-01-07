North Bay economic drivers in 2020 to be focus of Sonoma State University conference Feb. 20

The forecast for the economy in 2020 and the industries that will drive growth in the new decade will be the focus Feb. 20 at the Business Journal’s 27th Annual Sonoma State University Economic Outlook Conference.

Offering his take on the area’s economic future will be prominent area economist Robert Eyler, Ph.D. Eyler is dean of the School of Extended and International Education at Sonoma State University as well as professor of Economics and Director of the Center for Regional Economic Analysis.

In addition to his 2020 forecast for the North Bay, Eyler will assess the roles three industries -- health care, hospitality and tourism and technology – will play in driving the economy in the new decade.

“Disruption of business models and the march of technology were the stories of the last decade and will likely only accelerate in this new decade,” said Business Journal Publisher Brad Bollinger. “Dr. Eyler will deliver a uniquely local forecast and peer into the future for what will drive our economy over the next 10 years.”

The panel on what’s next for the North Bay economy will include Todd O’Leary, vice president of marketing and communications for Sonoma County Tourism, which helps drive the $2 billion industry in the county. Other speaker announcement are expected for the conference, which will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the university.

A second panel will address the outlook for housing in 2020.

Tickets for the event are $79 per person or $815 for a table of 10, with parking at Sonoma State included. Register at nbbj.news/outlook20.

The event is sponsored by Exchange Bank, Compass real estate and the Sonoma State University School of Business and Economics.