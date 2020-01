Attend the release party for North Bay Business Journal's 30th Book of Lists

The celebration for North Bay Business Journal's 30th anniversary edition of the Book of Lists is set for Thursday, Jan. 23, at Graton Resort and Casino in Rohnert Park from 5-7 p.m.

Invited to our book release party are top executives of the companies that appeared in more than 80 lists during 2019. Enjoy fine wine and hors d'oeuvres, and mingle with business professionals from around the North Bay.