Photos: 27th SSU Economic Outlook Conference, Rohnert Park, Feb. 20, 2020

About 250 attended the 27th annual SSU Economic Outlook Conference in the Sonoma State University student center in Rohnert Park on Thursday, Feb. 20.

Keynote speaker Robert Eyler, Ph.D., dean of the School of Extended and International Education and a professor of economics at SSU, revealed why he thinks the San Francisco North Bay area’s economic future may not be gangbusters, but thus far it doesn’t look like it is headed for a recession before 2023.

On the future industries panel were Mike Blakeley, CEO, Marin Economic Forum; Hamish Gray, senior vice president, Keysight Technologies; Karissa Kruse, president, Sonoma County Winegrowers; Todd O’Leary, vice president of marketing and communications, Sonoma County Tourism; Sheba Person-Whitley, executive director, Sonoma County Economic Development Board; and Carolyn Stark, executive director, North Bay Food Industry Group.

On the housing challenges and successes panel were Keith Christopherson, co-founder and managing partner of Christopherson Builders; David Guhin, Santa Rosa assistant city manager for planning and economic development; Gregory Owen, CEO of Silvermark Enterprises; Jeff Schween, Compass Real Estate agent and director of client services for Urban Building Workshop; and Michelle Whitman, executive director of Renewal Enterprise District.