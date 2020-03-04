California economy, SMART train election to be focuses of Impact Marin conference March 13

The impact of the election and the future of the California economy will be the focus of the Business Journal-Bank of Marin annual Impact Marin conference March 13.

The conference in San Rafael features a well-known political analyst and the general manager of the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit line (SMART). It takes places from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Embassy Suites by Hilton San Rafael Marin County hotel.

What the March 3 primaries will mean to key issues and races going forward will be discussed by Brian Sobel, principal consultant for Sobel Communications.

Sobel is a former planning commissioner and vice-mayor of Petaluma, past chairman of the Sonoma County Transportation Authority and a current member of the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District board of directors.

Also, SMART General Manager Farhad Mansourian will discuss the March 3 decision by voters on Measure I, a ballot measure that sought to extend a sales tax that helps continued operation and expansion of the Santa Rosa-to-Larkspur rail line.

A statewide prospective about the state’s economy will be delivered by Sara Kimberlin, senior policy analyst for the California Budget and Policy Center.

Tickets for Impact Marin are $79 per person or $815 for a table of 10. Visit NBBJ.news/IM20 to register.

Underwriters of the event are Bank of Marin, Ghilotti Construction Company and Marin Healthcare District. Major sponsors are Ghilotti Construction Company and the Marin Independent Journal. The corporate sponsor is Newmark Knight Frank.