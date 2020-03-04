Subscribe

California economy, SMART train election to be focuses of Impact Marin conference March 13

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
March 4, 2020, 12:17PM
Updated 5 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Impact Marin

Friday, March 13, 7:30–10:30 a.m.

Embassy Suites by Hilton San Rafael Marin County, 101 McInnis Parkway,
San Rafael

Register: nbbj.news/im20

The impact of the election and the future of the California economy will be the focus of the Business Journal-Bank of Marin annual Impact Marin conference March 13.

The conference in San Rafael features a well-known political analyst and the general manager of the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit line (SMART). It takes places from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Embassy Suites by Hilton San Rafael Marin County hotel.

What the March 3 primaries will mean to key issues and races going forward will be discussed by Brian Sobel, principal consultant for Sobel Communications.

Sobel is a former planning commissioner and vice-mayor of Petaluma, past chairman of the Sonoma County Transportation Authority and a current member of the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District board of directors.

Also, SMART General Manager Farhad Mansourian will discuss the March 3 decision by voters on Measure I, a ballot measure that sought to extend a sales tax that helps continued operation and expansion of the Santa Rosa-to-Larkspur rail line.

A statewide prospective about the state’s economy will be delivered by Sara Kimberlin, senior policy analyst for the California Budget and Policy Center.

Tickets for Impact Marin are $79 per person or $815 for a table of 10. Visit NBBJ.news/IM20 to register.

Underwriters of the event are Bank of Marin, Ghilotti Construction Company and Marin Healthcare District. Major sponsors are Ghilotti Construction Company and the Marin Independent Journal. The corporate sponsor is Newmark Knight Frank.

Impact Marin

Friday, March 13, 7:30–10:30 a.m.

Embassy Suites by Hilton San Rafael Marin County, 101 McInnis Parkway,
San Rafael

Register: nbbj.news/im20

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine