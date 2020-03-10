North Bay Business Journal postpones Impact Marin conference after coronavirus advisory

Citing a Marin County public health recommendation urging cancellation of indoor gatherings in light of the ongoing issues with the novel coronavirus, the Business Journal announced Monday it was postponing its Impact Marin conference March 13 in San Rafael.

The Marin County Public Health and Human Services department Monday announced it was recommending indoor gatherings of more than 100 people be canceled as authorities continue to deal with the regional transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Brad Bollinger, publisher of the Business Journal, stated late Monday, “The health and safety of our event attendees and our communities has to be the priority. Although Marin County has been spared from a significant outbreak, we must remain diligent. There will be another day for an Impact Marin event. In the meantime, the upcoming print edition of the Journal will include coverage of the conference topics.”

The conference was to have discussed the recent election results and get an update on the SMART train line’s next step from its general manager following the March 3 defeat of the ballot proposal to extend its sales tax funding. In additional, insights on the COVID-19 battle from a Marin County public health official and a snapshot of the state economy were also on the agenda.