Subscribe

North Bay Business Journal postpones Impact Marin conference after coronavirus advisory

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
March 9, 2020, 6:09PM
Updated 8 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Citing a Marin County public health recommendation urging cancellation of indoor gatherings in light of the ongoing issues with the novel coronavirus, the Business Journal announced Monday it was postponing its Impact Marin conference March 13 in San Rafael.

The Marin County Public Health and Human Services department Monday announced it was recommending indoor gatherings of more than 100 people be canceled as authorities continue to deal with the regional transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Brad Bollinger, publisher of the Business Journal, stated late Monday, “The health and safety of our event attendees and our communities has to be the priority. Although Marin County has been spared from a significant outbreak, we must remain diligent. There will be another day for an Impact Marin event. In the meantime, the upcoming print edition of the Journal will include coverage of the conference topics.”

The conference was to have discussed the recent election results and get an update on the SMART train line’s next step from its general manager following the March 3 defeat of the ballot proposal to extend its sales tax funding. In additional, insights on the COVID-19 battle from a Marin County public health official and a snapshot of the state economy were also on the agenda.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine