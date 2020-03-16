Wine Industry Conference, Community Philanthropy Awards postponed in light of coronavirus advisories

Citing advisories to limit indoor gatherings in light of the ongoing issues with the novel coronavirus, the Business Journal announced it is postponing its April 9 Wine Industry Conference and its Community Philanthropy Awards event on March 26.

This follows the postponement of the Impact Marin conference scheduled for Friday.

"We have been through fires and floods together, and now, coronavirus. As it always has been, our priority is supporting our community," said Publisher Brad Bollinger. "To that end, the Business Journal over the past two weeks has postponed three major events, all with the aim of protecting public health: Impact Marin, Community Philanthropy Awards and one of our largest annual events, the Wine Industry Conference in April.

He said the publication's staff is closely monitoring developments and will take whatever future steps are necessary for the safety of event attendees and our community.

"And we will continue to commit the Journal’s newsgathering resources to keep you informed via our print and digital platforms," Bollinger said.





