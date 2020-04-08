Meet the North Bay's newest class of Forty Under 40 young professionals

The North Bay Business Journal on Wednesday announced its newest Forty Under 40 honorees.

"Winners of these awards reflect an inspiring and substantial pool of young talent across the North Bay. It is our privilege to honor them and shine a light on them for the whole community to see," said Publisher Brad Bollinger.

These winners will be profiled in the May 18 edition of the Journal:

Daniel Backman, 38, principal, TLCD Architecture

Lauren Benward, 39, co-proprietor, Beltane Ranch

Jamie Benziger, 33, winemaker, Imagery Estate Winery

Kerri Berry, CPA, 38, partner, Linkenheimer

Katie Boriolo, 38, workers’ compensation judge, State of California

Ezrah Chaaban, 33, chief of staff, Office of State Senator Bill Dodd

Nick Clay, 34, external real estate manager, Redwood Credit Union

Erika Copenhaver, 38, attorney, Galanti & Copenhaver

Lorenzo Cordova, 27, senior aide, Marin County Board of Supervisors

Heidi Desmond, 39, assistant general manager, Parkpoint Health Clubs

Melissa Deurloo, 31, Business Development Manager, Nelson Staffing

Joe Dolan, 31, customer marketing manager, La Tortilla Factory

Victoria Fleming, 39, vice mayor, city of Santa Rosa

Marshall Graves, 37, senior commercial banking officer and wine industry specialist, Bank of Marin

Logan Harvey, 32, mayor, city of Sonoma

Allison Hernandez, 38, enterprise sales operations manager, Sonic

Martin Hirsch, 38, attorney, Perry, Johnson, Anderson, Miller & Moskowitz LLP

Amy Holter, 33, director of data and systems integration, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa

Lynda Hopkins, 36, Fifth District supervisor and vice chair of the board, county of Sonoma

Channing Hussey, 34, director of operations, Private Ocean Wealth Management

Katherine "Katie" Jeffrey, 34, attorney, Spaulding McCullough & Tansil LLP

Maggie Kruse, 36, winemaker, Jordan Vineyard & Winery

Francesco Lecce-Chong, 33, music director, Santa Rosa Symphony

Kyle Leis, 30, vice president of sales, VinoPRO, Inc.

Alma Magallon, 35, vice president, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Sonoma County

Jake Martini, 36, managing director, Taft Street Winery

Dan Peterson, 38, CEO, Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital

Emily Porch, M.D., 36, chief of the Mental Health and Wellness Department, Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center

Peter Reidy, M.D., 39, chief of skilled nursing facility medicine, Kaiser Permanente San Rafael Medical Center

Dave Riordan, 39, director of operations, Centric General Contractors

Eric Sangervasi, 39, director of partner and community ministries, Redwood Gospel Mission

Nicole Scheidel, 39, senior director for manufacturing and human resources, Amy’s Kitchen, Inc.

Tania Schram, 38, associate, Summit Engineering, Inc.

Greg Schram, 38, associate principal, Adobe Associates, Inc.

Teresa Scott, 32, workforce health supervisor, St. Joseph Health

Stephen Skinner, 34, real estate adviser, Keegan & Coppin Company, Inc.

Christopher Van Nuys, 38, Operations Manager and General Counsel, LEMO USA; General Counsel, Northwire, Inc.

Daniel J. Wilson, 32, director, Anderson Zeigler, APC

Suzanne "Suzy" Witherell, 37, director of information technology services, Mengali Accountancy

Michael Zelda, 39, partner, Moss Adams

Cassandra Zorn, 39, assistant vice president and retail operations officer, Exchange Bank