Meet the North Bay's newest class of Forty Under 40 young professionals
The North Bay Business Journal on Wednesday announced its newest Forty Under 40 honorees.
"Winners of these awards reflect an inspiring and substantial pool of young talent across the North Bay. It is our privilege to honor them and shine a light on them for the whole community to see," said Publisher Brad Bollinger.
These winners will be profiled in the May 18 edition of the Journal:
Daniel Backman, 38, principal, TLCD Architecture
Lauren Benward, 39, co-proprietor, Beltane Ranch
Jamie Benziger, 33, winemaker, Imagery Estate Winery
Kerri Berry, CPA, 38, partner, Linkenheimer
Katie Boriolo, 38, workers’ compensation judge, State of California
Ezrah Chaaban, 33, chief of staff, Office of State Senator Bill Dodd
Nick Clay, 34, external real estate manager, Redwood Credit Union
Erika Copenhaver, 38, attorney, Galanti & Copenhaver
Lorenzo Cordova, 27, senior aide, Marin County Board of Supervisors
Heidi Desmond, 39, assistant general manager, Parkpoint Health Clubs
Melissa Deurloo, 31, Business Development Manager, Nelson Staffing
Joe Dolan, 31, customer marketing manager, La Tortilla Factory
Victoria Fleming, 39, vice mayor, city of Santa Rosa
Marshall Graves, 37, senior commercial banking officer and wine industry specialist, Bank of Marin
Logan Harvey, 32, mayor, city of Sonoma
Allison Hernandez, 38, enterprise sales operations manager, Sonic
Martin Hirsch, 38, attorney, Perry, Johnson, Anderson, Miller & Moskowitz LLP
Amy Holter, 33, director of data and systems integration, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa
Lynda Hopkins, 36, Fifth District supervisor and vice chair of the board, county of Sonoma
Channing Hussey, 34, director of operations, Private Ocean Wealth Management
Katherine "Katie" Jeffrey, 34, attorney, Spaulding McCullough & Tansil LLP
Maggie Kruse, 36, winemaker, Jordan Vineyard & Winery
Francesco Lecce-Chong, 33, music director, Santa Rosa Symphony
Kyle Leis, 30, vice president of sales, VinoPRO, Inc.
Alma Magallon, 35, vice president, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Sonoma County
Jake Martini, 36, managing director, Taft Street Winery
Dan Peterson, 38, CEO, Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital
Emily Porch, M.D., 36, chief of the Mental Health and Wellness Department, Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center
Peter Reidy, M.D., 39, chief of skilled nursing facility medicine, Kaiser Permanente San Rafael Medical Center
Dave Riordan, 39, director of operations, Centric General Contractors
Eric Sangervasi, 39, director of partner and community ministries, Redwood Gospel Mission
Nicole Scheidel, 39, senior director for manufacturing and human resources, Amy’s Kitchen, Inc.
Tania Schram, 38, associate, Summit Engineering, Inc.
Greg Schram, 38, associate principal, Adobe Associates, Inc.
Teresa Scott, 32, workforce health supervisor, St. Joseph Health
Stephen Skinner, 34, real estate adviser, Keegan & Coppin Company, Inc.
Christopher Van Nuys, 38, Operations Manager and General Counsel, LEMO USA; General Counsel, Northwire, Inc.
Daniel J. Wilson, 32, director, Anderson Zeigler, APC
Suzanne "Suzy" Witherell, 37, director of information technology services, Mengali Accountancy
Michael Zelda, 39, partner, Moss Adams
Cassandra Zorn, 39, assistant vice president and retail operations officer, Exchange Bank
