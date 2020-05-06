Subscribe

These 38 San Francisco North Bay young professionals are 'Ones to Watch' for 2020

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
May 6, 2020, 8:01AM
Updated 29 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Forty Under 40 over the years

Read profiles of previous winners since the Business Journal started this recognition of exceptional rising leaders in 2007.

With the Business Journal’s Forty under 40 Awards winners set to be recognized a virtual event on May 21, the Journal announces its “Ones to Watch” list, representing those who are also under 40 and already receiving recognition for leadership.

Check out this gallery to see local professionals in a variety of North Bay businesses and nonprofit organizations.

Forty Under 40 over the years

Read profiles of previous winners since the Business Journal started this recognition of exceptional rising leaders in 2007.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine