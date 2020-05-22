Get to know the North Bay Forty Under 40 young professionals for 2020
Check out profiles (linked below) of North Bay Business Journal's newest Forty Under 40 honorees.
"Winners of these awards reflect an inspiring and substantial pool of young talent across the North Bay. It is our privilege to honor them and shine a light on them for the whole community to see," said Publisher Brad Bollinger.
Daniel Backman, 38, principal, TLCD Architecture, Santa Rosa
Lauren Benward, 39, co-proprietor, Beltane Ranch, Glen Ellen
Jamie Benziger, 33, winemaker, Imagery Estate Winery, Glen Ellen
Kerri Berry, CPA, 38, partner, Linkenheimer, Santa Rosa
Katie Ferchland Boriolo, 37, workers’ compensation judge, state of California, Santa Rosa
Ezrah Chaaban, 33, chief of staff, office of state Senator Bill Dodd, Santa Rosa
Nick Clay, 34, external real estate manager, Redwood Credit Union, Santa Rosa
Erika Copenhaver, 38, president and owner, Galanti & Copenhaver, Santa Rosa
Lorenzo Cordova, 27, 4th District senior aide, Marin County Board of Supervisors, San Rafael
Heidi Desmond, 39, assistant general manager, Parkpoint Health Clubs, Santa Rosa
Melissa Deurloo, 31, business development manager, Nelson Staffing, Santa Rosa
Joe Dolan, 31, senior manager for customer marketing, La Tortilla Factory, Santa Rosa
Victoria Fleming, 39, vice mayor, city of Santa Rosa
Marshall Graves, 37, senior commercial banking officer, wine industry specialist, Bank of Marin, Novato
Logan Harvey, 32, mayor, city of Sonoma
Allison Hernandez, 38, sales operations manager, Sonic, Santa Rosa
Martin Hirsch, 38, attorney, Perry, Johnson, Anderson, Miller & Moskowitz LLP, Santa Rosa
Amy Holter, 33, director of integrative programs, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa
Lynda Hopkins, 36, 5th District supervisor and vice chair, Sonoma County Board of Supervisors, Santa Rosa
Channing Hussey, 34, principal, director of operations, Private Ocean Wealth Management, San Rafael
Katherine Jeffrey, 34, attorney, Spaulding McCullough & Tansil LLP, Santa Rosa
Maggie Kruse, 36, winemaker, Jordan Vineyard & Winery, Healdsburg
Francesco Lecce-Chong, 32, music director, Santa Rosa Symphony, Santa Rosa
Kyle Leis, 30, vice president for sales, VinoPRO Inc., Rohnert Park
Alma Magallon, 35, vice president, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Sonoma County, Santa Rosa
Jake Martini, 36, director of operations, Taft Street Winery, Sebastopol
Dan Peterson, 38, CEO, Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital, Santa Rosa
Emily Porch, M.D., 36, chief of the Mental Health and Wellness Department, Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center, Santa Rosa
Peter Reidy, M.D., 39, chief of skilled nursing facility medicine, Kaiser Permanente San Rafael Medical Center, San Rafael
Dave Riordan, 39, director of operations, Centric General Contractors, St. Helena
Eric Sangervasi, 39, director of partner and community ministries, Redwood Gospel Mission, Santa Rosa
Nicole Scheidal, 39, senior director of human resources, Amy’s Kitchen, Inc., Santa Rosa
Teresa Scott, 32, workforce health supervisor for employer and community relations, St. Joseph Health, Santa Rosa
Tania Schram (joint winner), 38, associate and project manager, Summit Engineering, Inc., Santa Rosa
Greg Schram (joint winner), 38, associate principal and Wastewater Department head, Adobe Associates, Inc., Santa Rosa
Stephen Skinner, 34, real estate adviser, Keegan & Coppin Company, Inc., Santa Rosa
Christopher Van Nuys, 38, operations manager, General Counsel, LEMO USA; general counsel, Northwire, Inc., Rohnert Park
Daniel J. Wilson, 32, aartner, Anderson Zeigler PC, Santa Rosa
Suzanne Witherell, 37, director of information technology services, Mengali Accountancy, Healdsburg
Michael Zelda, 39, partner, Moss Adams, Santa Rosa
Cassandra Zorn, 39, assistant vice president and retail operations officer, Exchange Bank, Santa Rosa
