Get to know the North Bay Forty Under 40 young professionals for 2020

Read profiles of previous winners since the Business Journal started this recognition of exceptional rising leaders in 2007.

Check out profiles (linked below) of North Bay Business Journal's newest Forty Under 40 honorees.



"Winners of these awards reflect an inspiring and substantial pool of young talent across the North Bay. It is our privilege to honor them and shine a light on them for the whole community to see," said Publisher Brad Bollinger.

Daniel Backman, 38, principal, TLCD Architecture, Santa Rosa

Lauren Benward, 39, co-proprietor, Beltane Ranch, Glen Ellen

Jamie Benziger, 33, winemaker, Imagery Estate Winery, Glen Ellen

Kerri Berry, CPA, 38, partner, Linkenheimer, Santa Rosa

Katie Ferchland Boriolo, 37, workers’ compensation judge, state of California, Santa Rosa

Ezrah Chaaban, 33, chief of staff, office of state Senator Bill Dodd, Santa Rosa

Nick Clay, 34, external real estate manager, Redwood Credit Union, Santa Rosa

Erika Copenhaver, 38, president and owner, Galanti & Copenhaver, Santa Rosa

Lorenzo Cordova, 27, 4th District senior aide, Marin County Board of Supervisors, San Rafael

Heidi Desmond, 39, assistant general manager, Parkpoint Health Clubs, Santa Rosa

Melissa Deurloo, 31, business development manager, Nelson Staffing, Santa Rosa

Joe Dolan, 31, senior manager for customer marketing, La Tortilla Factory, Santa Rosa

Victoria Fleming, 39, vice mayor, city of Santa Rosa

Marshall Graves, 37, senior commercial banking officer, wine industry specialist, Bank of Marin, Novato

Logan Harvey, 32, mayor, city of Sonoma

Allison Hernandez, 38, sales operations manager, Sonic, Santa Rosa

Martin Hirsch, 38, attorney, Perry, Johnson, Anderson, Miller & Moskowitz LLP, Santa Rosa

Amy Holter, 33, director of integrative programs, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa

Lynda Hopkins, 36, 5th District supervisor and vice chair, Sonoma County Board of Supervisors, Santa Rosa

Channing Hussey, 34, principal, director of operations, Private Ocean Wealth Management, San Rafael

Katherine Jeffrey, 34, attorney, Spaulding McCullough & Tansil LLP, Santa Rosa

Maggie Kruse, 36, winemaker, Jordan Vineyard & Winery, Healdsburg

Francesco Lecce-Chong, 32, music director, Santa Rosa Symphony, Santa Rosa

Kyle Leis, 30, vice president for sales, VinoPRO Inc., Rohnert Park

Alma Magallon, 35, vice president, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Sonoma County, Santa Rosa

Jake Martini, 36, director of operations, Taft Street Winery, Sebastopol

Dan Peterson, 38, CEO, Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital, Santa Rosa

Emily Porch, M.D., 36, chief of the Mental Health and Wellness Department, Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center, Santa Rosa

Peter Reidy, M.D., 39, chief of skilled nursing facility medicine, Kaiser Permanente San Rafael Medical Center, San Rafael

Dave Riordan, 39, director of operations, Centric General Contractors, St. Helena

Eric Sangervasi, 39, director of partner and community ministries, Redwood Gospel Mission, Santa Rosa

Nicole Scheidal, 39, senior director of human resources, Amy’s Kitchen, Inc., Santa Rosa

Teresa Scott, 32, workforce health supervisor for employer and community relations, St. Joseph Health, Santa Rosa

Tania Schram (joint winner), 38, associate and project manager, Summit Engineering, Inc., Santa Rosa

Greg Schram (joint winner), 38, associate principal and Wastewater Department head, Adobe Associates, Inc., Santa Rosa

Stephen Skinner, 34, real estate adviser, Keegan & Coppin Company, Inc., Santa Rosa

Christopher Van Nuys, 38, operations manager, General Counsel, LEMO USA; general counsel, Northwire, Inc., Rohnert Park

Daniel J. Wilson, 32, aartner, Anderson Zeigler PC, Santa Rosa

Suzanne Witherell, 37, director of information technology services, Mengali Accountancy, Healdsburg

Michael Zelda, 39, partner, Moss Adams, Santa Rosa

Cassandra Zorn, 39, assistant vice president and retail operations officer, Exchange Bank, Santa Rosa