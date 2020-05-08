BPM middle-market expert to join speakers on North Bay Business Recovery webinar May 14

What is needed to restart the economy of the North Bay will be topic of a Business Journal Virtual Event on Thursday, May 14 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The business recovery event, which is free to the public, comes as the area continues under shelter-in-place orders as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic, triggering the closure of businesses and restricting the operations of others. Thousands of people have been furloughed or lost their jobs.

“These are unprecedented times for business and for our communities, that goes without saying,” said Publisher Brad Bollinger. “This special conference and more virtual industry events in the planning can play a role in bringing people together and keeping everyone informed. The goal is to emerge from this stronger than ever.”

A conference focus includes small businesses. The Small Business Administration is overseeing billions of dollars in relief loans and grants to help those businesses deal the economic slowdown.

Joining those speaking at the May 14 webinar will be Julie Clowes, the district director of the SBA. She’ll provide the latest information on the status of relief programs.

In addition, the path forward for business in the recovery will be outlined by Terry Hill of BPM. A member of the BPM Advisory Practice, Hill’s area of expertise includes middle market companies and their issues which how raising capital and turnarounds.

Few industries have been hit harder in the North Bay than tourism, with hotels shuttering and occupancy rates dropping,

Offering information about the way forward for this industry, which in Sonoma County alone contributes $2 billion to the economy, will be Todd O’Leary, vice president of Marketing and Communication for Sonoma County Tourism. O’Leary is responsible for marketing, communications, media relations, partnerships, and research.

With the national unemployment numbers reaching historic levels and with the federal government discussing the needed steps to economic recovery, a unique overview of the current national and regional picture will be provided May 14 by Dr. Robert Elyer, dean of the School of Extended and International Education at Sonoma State University. Dr. Eyler is Professor of Economics and Director of the Center for Regional Economic Analysis at Sonoma State University, where he has been teaching since 1995,

The event is presented by American River Bank and Bank of Marin. Sponsors are: BPM, Interwest Insurance Services, North Bay Leadership Council, Poppy Bank, Redwood Credit Union, San Rafael Chamber of Commerce, Santa Rosa Metro Chamber and Sonoma County Alliance.

Registration for the conference webinar, which will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m., is available at NBBJ.news/recovery20.

The next event following the Virtual Recovery Conference will be the 2020 Forty Under 40 Awards presentations on May 21.