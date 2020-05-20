Plan now to attend North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 Awards virtual event Thursday

The Business Journal presents the Virtual Forty Under 40 Awards Thursday starting at 4 p.m. to recognize this year’s crop of young professionals making waves in area businesses and nonprofits.

“Why should you tune in to Thursday’s Forty Under 40 Awards? You should because it is the only place you will hear directly from the winners about how they are coping personally and professionally with the impacts of the pandemic. That includes our symphony conductor, a supervisor and dozens of other young leaders in the North Bay. It should be both enlightening and fun,” said Brad Bollinger, Business Journal publisher.

Register in advance for the free public event at nbbj.news/Forty20 Thursday’s Virtual Forty Under 40 Awards are underwritten by Exchange Bank. The Award sponsors are Kaiser Permanente, Redwood Credit Union, Sonic and Spaulding McCullough & Tansil LLP.