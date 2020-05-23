Video: North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 Awards for 2020
Forty Under 40 over the years
Read profiles of previous winners since the Business Journal started this recognition of exceptional rising leaders in 2007.
Check out profiles (linked below) of North Bay Business Journal's newest Forty Under 40 honorees.
- Daniel Backman, 38, principal, TLCD Architecture, Santa Rosa
- Lauren Benward, 39, co-proprietor, Beltane Ranch, Glen Ellen
- Jamie Benziger, 33, winemaker, Imagery Estate Winery, Glen Ellen
- Kerri Berry, CPA, 38, partner, Linkenheimer, Santa Rosa
- Katie Ferchland Boriolo, 37, workers’ compensation judge, state of California, Santa Rosa
- Ezrah Chaaban, 33, chief of staff, office of state Senator Bill Dodd, Santa Rosa
- Nick Clay, 34, external real estate manager, Redwood Credit Union, Santa Rosa
- Erika Copenhaver, 38, president and owner, Galanti & Copenhaver, Santa Rosa
- Lorenzo Cordova, 27, 4th District senior aide, Marin County Board of Supervisors, San Rafael
- Heidi Desmond, 39, assistant general manager, Parkpoint Health Clubs, Santa Rosa
- Melissa Deurloo, 31, business development manager, Nelson Staffing, Santa Rosa
- Joe Dolan, 31, senior manager for customer marketing, La Tortilla Factory, Santa Rosa
- Victoria Fleming, 39, vice mayor, city of Santa Rosa
- Marshall Graves, 37, senior commercial banking officer, wine industry specialist, Bank of Marin, Novato
- Logan Harvey, 32, mayor, city of Sonoma
- Allison Hernandez, 38, sales operations manager, Sonic, Santa Rosa
- Martin Hirsch, 38, attorney, Perry, Johnson, Anderson, Miller & Moskowitz LLP, Santa Rosa
- Amy Holter, 33, director of integrative programs, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa
- Lynda Hopkins, 36, 5th District supervisor and vice chair, Sonoma County Board of Supervisors, Santa Rosa
- Channing Hussey, 34, principal, director of operations, Private Ocean Wealth Management, San Rafael
- Katherine Jeffrey, 34, attorney, Spaulding McCullough & Tansil LLP, Santa Rosa
- Maggie Kruse, 36, winemaker, Jordan Vineyard & Winery, Healdsburg
- Francesco Lecce-Chong, 32, music director, Santa Rosa Symphony, Santa Rosa
- Kyle Leis, 30, vice president for sales, VinoPRO Inc., Rohnert Park
- Alma Magallon, 35, vice president, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Sonoma County, Santa Rosa
- Jake Martini, 36, director of operations, Taft Street Winery, Sebastopol
- Dan Peterson, 38, CEO, Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital, Santa Rosa
- Emily Porch, M.D., 36, chief of the Mental Health and Wellness Department, Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center, Santa Rosa
- Peter Reidy, M.D., 39, chief of skilled nursing facility medicine, Kaiser Permanente San Rafael Medical Center, San Rafael
- Dave Riordan, 39, director of operations, Centric General Contractors, St. Helena
- Eric Sangervasi, 39, director of partner and community ministries, Redwood Gospel Mission, Santa Rosa
- Nicole Scheidal, 39, senior director of human resources, Amy’s Kitchen, Inc., Santa Rosa
- Teresa Scott, 32, workforce health supervisor for employer and community relations, St. Joseph Health, Santa Rosa
- Tania Schram (joint winner), 38, associate and project manager, Summit Engineering, Inc., Santa Rosa
- Greg Schram (joint winner), 38, associate principal and Wastewater Department head, Adobe Associates, Inc., Santa Rosa
- Stephen Skinner, 34, real estate adviser, Keegan & Coppin Company, Inc., Santa Rosa
- Christopher Van Nuys, 38, operations manager, General Counsel, LEMO USA; general counsel, Northwire, Inc., Rohnert Park
- Daniel J. Wilson, 32, aartner, Anderson Zeigler PC, Santa Rosa
- Suzanne Witherell, 37, director of information technology services, Mengali Accountancy, Healdsburg
- Michael Zelda, 39, partner, Moss Adams, Santa Rosa
- Cassandra Zorn, 39, assistant vice president and retail operations officer, Exchange Bank, Santa Rosa
