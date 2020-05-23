Subscribe

Video: North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 Awards for 2020

May 22, 2020, 6:09PM
Updated 7 hours ago

Forty Under 40 over the years

Read profiles of previous winners since the Business Journal started this recognition of exceptional rising leaders in 2007.

Check out profiles (linked below) of North Bay Business Journal's newest Forty Under 40 honorees.

  1. Daniel Backman, 38, principal, TLCD Architecture, Santa Rosa
  2. Lauren Benward, 39, co-proprietor, Beltane Ranch, Glen Ellen
  3. Jamie Benziger, 33, winemaker, Imagery Estate Winery, Glen Ellen
  4. Kerri Berry, CPA, 38, partner, Linkenheimer, Santa Rosa
  5. Katie Ferchland Boriolo, 37, workers’ compensation judge, state of California, Santa Rosa
  6. Ezrah Chaaban, 33, chief of staff, office of state Senator Bill Dodd, Santa Rosa
  7. Nick Clay, 34, external real estate manager, Redwood Credit Union, Santa Rosa
  8. Erika Copenhaver, 38, president and owner, Galanti & Copenhaver, Santa Rosa
  9. Lorenzo Cordova, 27, 4th District senior aide, Marin County Board of Supervisors, San Rafael
  10. Heidi Desmond, 39, assistant general manager, Parkpoint Health Clubs, Santa Rosa
  11. Melissa Deurloo, 31, business development manager, Nelson Staffing, Santa Rosa
  12. Joe Dolan, 31, senior manager for customer marketing, La Tortilla Factory, Santa Rosa
  13. Victoria Fleming, 39, vice mayor, city of Santa Rosa
  14. Marshall Graves, 37, senior commercial banking officer, wine industry specialist, Bank of Marin, Novato
  15. Logan Harvey, 32, mayor, city of Sonoma
  16. Allison Hernandez, 38, sales operations manager, Sonic, Santa Rosa
  17. Martin Hirsch, 38, attorney, Perry, Johnson, Anderson, Miller & Moskowitz LLP, Santa Rosa
  18. Amy Holter, 33, director of integrative programs, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa
  19. Lynda Hopkins, 36, 5th District supervisor and vice chair, Sonoma County Board of Supervisors, Santa Rosa
  20. Channing Hussey, 34, principal, director of operations, Private Ocean Wealth Management, San Rafael
  21. Katherine Jeffrey, 34, attorney, Spaulding McCullough & Tansil LLP, Santa Rosa
  22. Maggie Kruse, 36, winemaker, Jordan Vineyard & Winery, Healdsburg
  23. Francesco Lecce-Chong, 32, music director, Santa Rosa Symphony, Santa Rosa
  24. Kyle Leis, 30, vice president for sales, VinoPRO Inc., Rohnert Park
  25. Alma Magallon, 35, vice president, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Sonoma County, Santa Rosa
  26. Jake Martini, 36, director of operations, Taft Street Winery, Sebastopol
  27. Dan Peterson, 38, CEO, Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital, Santa Rosa
  28. Emily Porch, M.D., 36, chief of the Mental Health and Wellness Department, Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center, Santa Rosa
  29. Peter Reidy, M.D., 39, chief of skilled nursing facility medicine, Kaiser Permanente San Rafael Medical Center, San Rafael
  30. Dave Riordan, 39, director of operations, Centric General Contractors, St. Helena
  31. Eric Sangervasi, 39, director of partner and community ministries, Redwood Gospel Mission, Santa Rosa
  32. Nicole Scheidal, 39, senior director of human resources, Amy’s Kitchen, Inc., Santa Rosa
  33. Teresa Scott, 32, workforce health supervisor for employer and community relations, St. Joseph Health, Santa Rosa
  34. Tania Schram (joint winner), 38, associate and project manager, Summit Engineering, Inc., Santa Rosa
  35. Greg Schram (joint winner), 38, associate principal and Wastewater Department head, Adobe Associates, Inc., Santa Rosa
  36. Stephen Skinner, 34, real estate adviser, Keegan & Coppin Company, Inc., Santa Rosa
  37. Christopher Van Nuys, 38, operations manager, General Counsel, LEMO USA; general counsel, Northwire, Inc., Rohnert Park
  38. Daniel J. Wilson, 32, aartner, Anderson Zeigler PC, Santa Rosa
  39. Suzanne Witherell, 37, director of information technology services, Mengali Accountancy, Healdsburg
  40. Michael Zelda, 39, partner, Moss Adams, Santa Rosa
  41. Cassandra Zorn, 39, assistant vice president and retail operations officer, Exchange Bank, Santa Rosa

