June 24 construction webinar: How to keep job site workers safe amid coronavirus; plans for sizable Santa Rosa VA clinic

How to keep construction safe in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, plus insight into North Bay development from representatives of two firms proposing a key federal project in the area, comes into focus at a June 24 industry conference.

The Building the North Bay morning conference is a Business Journal Virtual Event that's free to the public and set for 10–11:30 a.m. It will feature keynote speakers representing Ryan Companies and W.D. Schorsch LLC. The firms are proposing to build a one-story, 60,000 square-foot medical office building on vacant land in the Air Center Business Park in Santa Rosa for use as a Veterans Administration community-based outpatient clinic.

Josh Hausman is principal of W.D. Schorsch LLC, a family-owned business which has developed properties for federal agencies such as United States Veterans Administration and General Services Administration, including the Drug Enforcement Agency, the Department of Justice, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Steve Stecker is the vice president, National Healthcare Construction, for the Ryan Companies, a Minneapolis-based real estate development enterprise. According to his biography, Stecker is one of a select group of professionals to hold the Certified Healthcare Constructor (CHC) designation in which the American Hospital Association recognizes extensive health care project work and expertise in fundamentals, facility design and construction, regulations, financial stewardship and more.

As the construction industry continues its journey out of the shelter-in-place orders through the North Bay, companies face guidelines to keep their job sites safe.

Offering a boot-on-the-ground vision of how to make that happen will be Doug Hamilton, president/owner, Oak Grove Construction; Jim Persons, owner, Jim Persons - Environmental, Health and Safety; and Tony Simmons, president and partner of Nordby Construction.

Go to nbbj.news/const20 to register for the free webinar.

The Business Journal Virtual Event is underwritten by Ghilotti Construction Company with major sponsors George Peterson Insurance Agency and Wright Contracting. Corporate sponsors are: Marin Builders Association, Midstate Construction Corporation, North Coast Builders Exchange and Oles Morrison Rinker Baker LLP.