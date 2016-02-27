Ken Dychtwald, Ph.D., one of the world’s leading authorities on the impacts of aging and longevity on the economy, workforce, marketing, lifestyle and health care, was the keynote speaker Feb. 24, 2016, for the 23rd annual Sonoma State University Outlook.

The conference was co-hosted by Bank of America Merrill Lynch and the Business Journal.

In addition to Dychtwald, Sonoma State economics professor Robert Eyler, Ph.D., presented his annual forecast for the North Bay economy that, while strong, is not immune to the recent events in economies and stock markets across the globe. Chris Wolfe, director of the Chief Investment Office for Merrill Lynch in New York, presented his perspective on the unsettled global economy.

Dychtwald is a psychologist, gerontologist and best-selling author of 16 books on aging-related issues. Since 1986, he has been the founding president and CEO of Age Wave (agewave.com), an Emeryville-based firm created to guide companies and government groups in product/service development in response to unprecedented demographic trends. His client list includes over half the Fortune 500, and his explorations and innovative solutions have fertilized and catalyzed a broad spectrum of industry sectors — from pharmaceuticals and medical devices, to automotive design and retail merchandising, to financial planning and health insurance.

Dychtwald was recently honored by Investment Advisor as one of the 35 most influential thought leaders in the financial services industry over the past 35 years. He has served as a fellow of the World Economic Forum, and he was a featured speaker at both the 1995 and 2005 White House conferences on aging. His article in Harvard Business Review “It’s Time to Retire Retirement” was awarded the prestigious McKinsey Award, tying for first place with the legendary Peter Drucker.

During his career, he has addressed more than 2 million people worldwide in his speeches to corporate, association, social service, and government groups. His strikingly accurate predictions and innovative ideas are regularly featured in leading print and electronic media worldwide.

Wolfe, managing director and chief investment officer for the company's Portfolio Solutions, Private Banking and Investment Group, is the latest addition to the morning conference

Wolfe has more two decades of industry investment experience. Before assuming his current roles, he was the head of investment strategy for Rockefeller Financial. He also served as a partner and portfolio manager at Dover Management LLC, where he was responsible for managing a large-cap U.S. equity mutual fund and a U.S. equity hedge fund.

Prior to joining Dover, Wolfe was head of global equities at J.P. Morgan Private Bank from 1997 to 2004. From 1991 to 1997 he was a portfolio manager at Lincoln Capital in Providence, R.I. He received a MBA from Columbia University and a B.S. from the University of Rhode Island.