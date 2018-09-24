With unemployment thankfully at lows, a chronic mismatch between the skills employers demand and those available in the workforce and a very challenging environment for recruitment and retention, there has never been a more important time to be one of the Best Places to Work in the North Bay.

Why? Because receiving this recognition is a differentiator between our 100 winners and the thousands of organizations competing for talent. And it is an important internal tool to engage current employees and take a measurement of how your organization is doing.

It has been a long road to the selection of our 13th annual Best Places to Work recipients. The nomination process opened early last spring followed by a mandatory anonymous survey period in early summer of employees and final selections in July and August. Those selections by the editorial staff of the Journal were based on the employee survey results and participation, comments and an employer application. The journey culminates in an awards event Sept. 20.

When Best Places to Work was started in 2006 there were 24 winners. The vision was to recognize exceptional employers and highlight the best workplace practices. It has been quite a ride since with the number of winners doubling and then doubling again. But we have 100 winners today not because we made it any easier. In fact, the average employee survey score has varied only a few hundredths of a point year to year.

No, we didn’t make it easier, the organizations stepped up. This year’s recipients represent nearly 19,000 employees from a broad range of industries from the region’s largest technology company to small employers. More than 8,100 employee surveys were completed. There are 14 first-time winners and eight special 13-time recipients.

Over these 13 years, we have learned that the award is important. But the award itself is only part of Best Places to Work.

The larger, long-term value is in the anonymous feedback of employees. Used expertly, this feedback can tell an organization where it is doing well and where it might improve. And the designation continues to be an invaluable tool for employee attraction and retention. On behalf of our co-hosts, founding underwriter Nelson, along with underwriters Exchange Bank and Kaiser Permanente, as well as our underwriter, Trope Group, congratulations to our winners.

Brad Bollinger

Publisher

FIRST-TIME WINNERS

A W Direct, LLC

Blentech Corporation

Centric General Contractors

Child Parent Institute

Community Matters

Cornerstone Properties

Earthtone Construction

Moore Solar Heating Cooling

PACE Supply Corp.

Pacific Expeditors

Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Company

Spaulding McCullough & Tansil LLP

The Engine is Red

The Healdsburg School

Traditional Medicinals

TWO-TIME WINNERS

Amy’s Kitchen, Inc.

Burnham Benefits

Cork Supply USA

Eckhoff and Company

Francis Ford Coppola Winery

Intelisys

Intervine Inc.

Joanna’s Nannies

Soiland Company

Sutter Instrument Company

YWCA Sonoma County

THREE-TIME WINNERS

Beyers Costin Simon PC

Healdsburg Lumber Company

Jackson Family Wines

Meritage Medical Network

Mike’s Bikes

Oliver’s Market

PsychStrategies, Inc.

Top Speed Data Communications

Workrite Ergonomics

FOUR-TIME WINNERS

Arrow Benefits Group

Best Collateral Inc.

Chop’s Teen Club

GC Micro Corporation

Mengali Accountancy

Parkpoint Health Clubs - Santa Rosa, Sonoma and Healdsburg

Pepperwood Foundation

Redwood Empire Schools Insurance Group

Social Advocates for Youth

Terra Firma Global Partners

Whistlestop

FIVE-TIME WINNERS

AUL Corp

DH Wine Compliance

EO Products

Hennessy Advisors, Inc.

Hogan Land Services

SIX-TIME WINNERS

Community Child Care Council of Sonoma County (4Cs)

Don Sebastiani & Sons

Goodwill of the Redwood Empire

InterWest Insurance Services Kiosk

LEMO USA, Inc.

Star Staffing

SEVEN-TIME WINNERS

Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley

Pisenti & Brinker LLP

EIGHT-TIME WINNERS

BKF Engineers

Coast Landscape Management

Costeaux French Bakery

Friedemann Goldberg LLP

Linkenheimer LLP CPAs & Advisors

M.A. Silva USA

Private Ocean

Scott Technology Group

St. Francis Winery & Vineyards

WRA, Inc.