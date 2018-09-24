(1 of ) Staff of first-time winner The Healdsburg School receive one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(2 of ) North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(3 of ) North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(4 of ) North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(5 of ) North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(6 of ) North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(7 of ) Staff of first-time winner The Healdsburg School receive one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(8 of ) Staff of first-time winner Blentech Corporation receive one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(9 of ) Linda Morgan of 13-time winner Kaiser Permanente San Rafael Medical Center receives one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards, given at a gala event held at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(10 of ) Staff of first-time winner Traditional Medicinals receive one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(11 of ) Judith Yera of first-time winner Traditional Medicinals receives one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(12 of ) Josh Talbot of first-time winner The Engine Is Red receives one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(13 of ) Vicki McConkey of first time-winner Spaulding McCullough & Tansil LLP receives one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(14 of ) Staff of first-time winner Cornerstone Properties receive one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(15 of ) Andy Bannister of first-time winner Earthtone Construction receives one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(16 of ) Executive Director Diane Curtin of first-time winner Community Matters receives one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(17 of ) Robin Bowen of first-time winner Child Parent Institute receives one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(18 of ) Jay Barrington of first-time winner Centric General Contractors receives one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(19 of ) Daniel Voit of first-time winner Blentech Corporation receives one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(20 of ) Samuel Lopez of first-time winner A W Direct LLC receives one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(21 of ) Jonathan Brentlinger of first-time winner Pace Supply receives one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(22 of ) Joe Burritt of 13-time winner BPM receives one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(23 of ) Trevor Tennant of 13-time winner Ghirardo CPA receives one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(24 of ) Jen Ungewitter and CEO Brett Martinez of 13-time winner Redwood Credit Union receive one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(25 of ) Amanda King of 13-time winner Poppy Bank receives one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(26 of ) Tony Fiorello of 13-time winner Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center receives one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards, given at a gala event held Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(27 of ) Doreen Lorinczi and Kristie Clay of 13-time winner Exchange Bank receive one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(28 of ) Shane Shimmel of 13-time winner Valley Tire & Brake of Santa Rosa Inc. receives one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(29 of ) Thirteen-time winners of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards, held at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(30 of ) President Xavier Unkovic and colleague of two-time winner Amy's Kitchen Inc. receive one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(31 of ) Frank Hyde of two-time winner Burnham Benefits receives one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(32 of ) Team members of two-time winner Cork Supply USA, based in Benicia, receives one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(33 of ) Eric Briese of two-time winner Eckhoff and Company receives one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(34 of ) Jessica Maria of two-time winner Intelisys receives one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(35 of ) Patty Striniste and Stefanie Indart of two-time winner Francis Ford Coppola Winery receives one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(36 of ) Melissa Rackley of two-time winner Intervine Inc. receives one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(37 of ) Wojtek Nowak of two-time winner Meritage Medical Network receives one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(38 of ) Team members of two-time winner Joanna's Nannies receive one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(39 of ) Dale Flaming of two-time winner Sutter Instrument Company receives one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(40 of ) Madeleine Keegan O’Connell of two-time winner YWCA Sonoma County receives one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(41 of ) Team members of two-time winner Intelisys receive one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(42 of ) Team members of two-time winners Intelisys toast to receiving one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(43 of ) Jill Gaylor of three-time winner Healdsburg Lumber Company receives one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(44 of ) Julie Todd of three-time winner Mike's Bikes receives one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(45 of ) Scott Gross of three-time winner Oliver's Markets receives one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(46 of ) Sara Mitchell of three-time winner PsychStrategies Inc. receives one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(47 of ) Steve Farmiloe of three-time winner Top Speed Data Communications receives one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(48 of ) Krystina Martens of three-time winner Workrite Ergonomics receives one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(49 of ) Andrew McNeil of four-time winner Arrow Benefits Group receives one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(50 of ) Kurt Knierim of four-time winner Best Collateral Inc. receives one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(51 of ) Alexis Geers, Koy Stewart and Mary Henderson (also of Leap Solutions) of four-time winner Chop's Teen Club receives one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(52 of ) Belinda Guadarrama, CEO of four-time winner GC Micro Corporation, receives one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(53 of ) Larry Smith and Jane Luong of four-time winner Jackson Family Wines receives one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(54 of ) Debbie Warren and a colleague of four-time winner Mengali Accountancy receives one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(55 of ) Heidi Desmond and Lyndy Durling of four-time winner Parkpoint Health Clubs receives one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(56 of ) Cassandra Lui of four-time winner Pepperwood Foundation receives one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(57 of ) Angela Zimmerman of four-time winner Redwood Empire Schools Insurance Group receives one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(58 of ) Bill Facendini and Heidi Rickerd Rizzo of four-time winners Terra Firma Global Partners receives one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(59 of ) Ashley Baker of four-time winner Whistlestop receives one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(60 of ) David Chang of five-time winner AUL Corp receives one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(61 of ) Drea Helfer of five-time winners DH Wine Compliance receives one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(62 of ) Cara Caindec of five-time winner EO Products receives one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(63 of ) Lauri Hammer of five-time winners Hennessy Advisors Inc. receives one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(64 of ) Britney Ortiz of five-time winner Hogan Land Services receives one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(65 of ) Melanie Dodson of six-time winner Community Child Care Council of Sonoma County (4Cs) receives one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(66 of ) Tiffani Montgomery, Melanie Dodson and a colleague at six-time winner Community Child Care Council of Sonoma County (4Cs) receive one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(67 of ) Holly Bast of six-time winner Don Sebastiani & Sons receives one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(68 of ) Nancy Watson of six-time winner Goodwill of the Redwood Empire receives one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(69 of ) Shaina Greer and Jessica Harkness of six-time winner Interwest Insurance receive one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(70 of ) Kayla Swenson, right, and a colleague of six-time winner Kiosk receive one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(71 of ) Co-owner Lisa Lichty of six-time winner Star Staffing receives one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(72 of ) Co-owner Lisa Lichty, center, and her team at six-time winner Star Staffing receive one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(73 of ) John Meislahn of seven-time winner Pisenti & Brinker LLP receives one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(74 of ) Hayley Hicks of eight-time winner BKF Engineers receives one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(75 of ) Jon Goldey, Kelly Solomon and Jim Walsh of eight-time winner Coast Landscape Management receive one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(76 of ) Gus Beltran and CEO Neil Foster of eight-time winner M.A. Silva USA receives one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(77 of ) Bob Aldridge of eight-time winner St. Francis Winery & Vineyards receives one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(78 of ) CEO David Scott of eight-time winner Scott Technology Group receives one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(79 of ) Matt Richmond and George Salvaggio of eight-time winner WRA Inc. receive one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(80 of ) Partner Glenn Smith and associate Justin Hein of nine-time winner Smith Dollar PC receive one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(81 of ) Justin Hein of nine-time winner Smith Dollar PC receives one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(82 of ) Samantha Scott and a colleague of nine-time winner Becoming Independent receive one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(83 of ) Dominic Nuccio of nine-time winner Ghilotti Bros. Inc. receives one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(84 of ) Hamish Gray of nine-time winner Keysight Technologies receives one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(85 of ) Pedro Toledo of nine-time winner Petaluma Health Center Inc. receives one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(86 of ) Kevin Chapman of nine-time winner Quattrocchi Kwok Architects receives one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(87 of ) Roni Brown of nine-time winner Summit State Bank receives one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(88 of ) Kristina Keck of nine-time winner Woodruff Sawyer & Co. receives one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(89 of ) Scott Victor of 10-time winner Nova Group Inc. receives one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(90 of ) Josh Johnsen and Jack Fess of 10-time winner George Petersen Insurance Agency receive one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(91 of ) Stanton Lawson and Gabriella Ambrosi of 10-time winner Sequoia Senior Solutions Inc. receive one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(92 of ) Michael Ricioli of 11-time winner Moss Adams receives one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(93 of ) Saunda Kitchen of 11-time winner Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Sonoma County receives one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(94 of ) Deirdre Taber Kingsbury of 11-time winner O'Brien Watters & Davis LLP receives one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(95 of ) Kevin Bradley of 11-time winner W. Bradley Electric Inc. receives one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(96 of ) Pamela Barreiro of 12-time winner La Tortilla Factory receives one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(97 of ) Jason Oliver of 12-time winner Schurter Inc. receives one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(98 of ) Charles Callebaut and Tim Blakey of 12-time winner Summit Technology Inc. receive one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(99 of ) Amber McCarthy of 12-time winner Summit Engineering Inc. receives one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(100 of ) Erika Gonzalez of eight-time winner Costeaux French Bakery receives one of North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma County hotel on Sept. 20, 2018. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)