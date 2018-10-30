Each year, North Bay Business Journal recognizes local Latinas and Latinos who are making a difference in the region's economy.

Read profiles on this year's awardees:

Jose Alvarez, Branch Manager, Sonoma, Redwood Credit Union

Rosario Avila, Benefits Consultant, Spanish Language Division Lead Arrow Benefits Group

Teresa Castillo-Medina, Branch Manager, Star Staffing

Belen Ceja, Winemaker, Aldina Vineyards, LLC

Lorenzo Cordova, District Aide to Supervisor Dennis Rodoni, Marin County Board of Supervisors

Vince Figueroa, CPA, Figueroa CPA Inc.

Ed Gomez, Senior Vice President and Senior Credit Officer-Commercial Lending, Exchange Bank

Lilian Gonzalez, Customer Services Manager, Production Manager, Printing Services - Napa Valley

Rosanna Hayden, CEO, Artizen Staffing

Julissa and Will Marcencia, Owners, Wine Down Media

Gerardo Martin, Financial Adviser, Waddell and Reed Financial Advisors

Adolfo Mendoza, President, Optima Building Services

Jamie Ortiz, Marketing Manager, Bank of Marin

Neil Pacheco, Latino Events Coordinator/Casino Host, Graton Resort and Casino

Dr. Mayra Perez, Deputy Superintendent, Instruction, Innovation and Social Justice, San Rafael City Schools

Monica Flores Rowley, Chief Marketing Officer for Epicenter Sports and Entertainment; Executive Director, Goals Foundation

Suzanne Besu Truchard, Real Estate Broker, Napa Valley Land Brokers

2017 winners

Terri Abelar

Marisela Barbosa

Davin Cardenas

Lisa Carreno

Sal Chavez

Kaiser Permanente Latino Advisory Council

Alberto Lopez

Mike Lopez

Bernardo Narvaez

Juan Nieto

Ernesto Olivares

George Ortiz

Antonio Rosales

Chris Rubio

Wanda Tapia

Donna Zapata

Cecilia Zamora

2016 winners

Carlos & Linda Chavez

Octavio Diaz

Carmen Garcia

Belinda Guadarrama

Herman Hernandez

Linda Higueras

Kaiser Permanente La Clinica /Latino Module, Suite 130

Laurangelica Lechón

Marcos Lepe

Brett Martinez

Amelia Moran-Ceja

Delia Nieto

Angel Ochoa

David Ortega

Alfredo Pedroza

Carlos Tomayo

Willie Tomayo