Each year, North Bay Business Journal recognizes local Latinas and Latinos who are making a difference in the region's economy.
Read profiles on this year's awardees:
Jose Alvarez, Branch Manager, Sonoma, Redwood Credit Union
Rosario Avila, Benefits Consultant, Spanish Language Division Lead Arrow Benefits Group
Teresa Castillo-Medina, Branch Manager, Star Staffing
Belen Ceja, Winemaker, Aldina Vineyards, LLC
Lorenzo Cordova, District Aide to Supervisor Dennis Rodoni, Marin County Board of Supervisors
Vince Figueroa, CPA, Figueroa CPA Inc.
Ed Gomez, Senior Vice President and Senior Credit Officer-Commercial Lending, Exchange Bank
Lilian Gonzalez, Customer Services Manager, Production Manager, Printing Services - Napa Valley
Rosanna Hayden, CEO, Artizen Staffing
Julissa and Will Marcencia, Owners, Wine Down Media
Gerardo Martin, Financial Adviser, Waddell and Reed Financial Advisors
Adolfo Mendoza, President, Optima Building Services
Jamie Ortiz, Marketing Manager, Bank of Marin
Neil Pacheco, Latino Events Coordinator/Casino Host, Graton Resort and Casino
Dr. Mayra Perez, Deputy Superintendent, Instruction, Innovation and Social Justice, San Rafael City Schools
Monica Flores Rowley, Chief Marketing Officer for Epicenter Sports and Entertainment; Executive Director, Goals Foundation
Suzanne Besu Truchard, Real Estate Broker, Napa Valley Land Brokers
