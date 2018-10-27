2018 North Bay Nonprofit Leadership Awards winners

Carole Bennett, Chair, North Bay Science Discovery Day, Buck Institute for Research on Aging

Leroy Carlenzoli, Community Volunteer, Women’s Recovery Services

Judy Coffey, Senior Vice President and Area Manager, Marin-Sonoma, Kaiser Permanente

Kathleen Reynolds, President and CEO, Napa Valley Community Housing

Letitia Hanke, Executive Director, The Lime Foundation

Surani Hayre-Kwan, PDI Board Chair, PDI Surgery Center

Amber Heidtke, Executive Director, Boys and Girls Club of Greater Santa Rosa

Impact100 Sonoma, Lynne Lancaster, Gera Vaz, and Judith Walsh, Co-Presidents

Robert Kaliski, Board Chair, Harbor Point Charitable Foundation

Blair Kellison, Board Chair, North Bay Food Industry Group

Mary Beth Ludwig, Co-founder and Chief Operating and Financial Officer, Anova Center for Education

Bill Myers and Linda Pavlak, Volunteers for Sonoma County Parks, Funky Fridays and Bill & Dave’s Hikes

Tiffani Montgomery, Community Relations Director, Community Child Care Council of Sonoma County (4Cs)

Jeff Okrepkie, President, Coffey Strong

Ronit Rubinoff, Executive Director, Legal Aid of Sonoma County

Mariah Shields, President, 100 Sonoma People Who Care

Monica Stevens, Co-founder and Executive Director, Jameson Animal Rescue

Treasure House, Debbie McGowan, Board President

Matt Welty, Vice President, Board of Directors, Becoming Independent

Trent Yaconelli, Executive Director, Boys and Girls Club of St. Helena & Calistoga

Wendy Young, Executive Director, Sonoma County Medical Association

Top executives, nonprofits organizations, volunteers and board members have been announced as this year’s honorees in North Bay Business Journal’s Nonprofit Leadership Awards.

The event were presented Oct. 25 in Santa Rosa by the North Bay Business Journal and underwritten by Bank of Marin. Presenting sponsor was Kaiser Permanente.

Read their stories at nbbj.news/nonprofits2018.

2018 North Bay Nonprofit Leadership Awards winners

Carole Bennett, Chair, North Bay Science Discovery Day, Buck Institute for Research on Aging

Leroy Carlenzoli, Community Volunteer, Women’s Recovery Services

Judy Coffey, Senior Vice President and Area Manager, Marin-Sonoma, Kaiser Permanente

Kathleen Reynolds, President and CEO, Napa Valley Community Housing

Letitia Hanke, Executive Director, The Lime Foundation

Surani Hayre-Kwan, PDI Board Chair, PDI Surgery Center

Amber Heidtke, Executive Director, Boys and Girls Club of Greater Santa Rosa

Impact100 Sonoma, Lynne Lancaster, Gera Vaz, and Judith Walsh, Co-Presidents

Robert Kaliski, Board Chair, Harbor Point Charitable Foundation

Blair Kellison, Board Chair, North Bay Food Industry Group

Mary Beth Ludwig, Co-founder and Chief Operating and Financial Officer, Anova Center for Education

Bill Myers and Linda Pavlak, Volunteers for Sonoma County Parks, Funky Fridays and Bill & Dave’s Hikes

Tiffani Montgomery, Community Relations Director, Community Child Care Council of Sonoma County (4Cs)

Jeff Okrepkie, President, Coffey Strong

Ronit Rubinoff, Executive Director, Legal Aid of Sonoma County

Mariah Shields, President, 100 Sonoma People Who Care

Monica Stevens, Co-founder and Executive Director, Jameson Animal Rescue

Treasure House, Debbie McGowan, Board President

Matt Welty, Vice President, Board of Directors, Becoming Independent

Trent Yaconelli, Executive Director, Boys and Girls Club of St. Helena & Calistoga

Wendy Young, Executive Director, Sonoma County Medical Association