Here are the 13 companies chosen this year as the Healthiest Companies in the North Bay.
Each has earned the honor for the attention given to making sure employees learn how to live healthy and the best ways to act on that idea every day.
2018 HONOREES
- BPM, Santa Rosa
- Exchange Bank, Santa Rosa
- Ghilotti Bros., San Rafael
- Kaiser Permanente, Sonoma-Marin area
- Parkpoint Health Clubs, Santa Rosa, Sonoma and Healdsburg
- Petaluma Health Care District, Petaluma
- Petaluma Health Center, Petaluma
- Redwood Credit Union, Santa Rosa
- Redwood Empire School Insurance Group, Windsor
- Silver Oak Cellars, Oakville
- Sonoma State University, Rohnert Park
- W. Bradley Electric, Novato
- Workrite Ergonomics, Petaluma
In 2017, 19 North Bay companies were honored for their contributions to encouraging their employees to develop healthy habits.