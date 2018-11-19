About 300 professionals from several industries attended North Bay Business Journal's Impact Sonoma conference in Santa Rosa on Nov. 7.

Read reports from the conference:

Mental health, housing dominate the recovery from the North Bay wildfires

"More than half (of those homes destroyed in the October 2017 wildfires) have not started the process of building," says Santa Rosa Mayor Chris Coursey at a recent conference on recovery efforts.

What it takes to move mountains of debris from North Bay wildfires

Of the 4,563 properties cleared from the October 2017 North Bay blazes, 81 percent were in Sonoma County, where entire Santa Rosa neighborhoods were destroyed. Here's what was involved to clear those plus 439 lots in Napa, 306 in Mendocino and 144 in Lake.

Attitudes about affordable housing must change to end crisis, California state senator says

"We may say we all support it now, but will we be willing to accept it when it is built a half block from where we live?" asks state Sen. Mike McGuire at a business conference of about 300 in Santa Rosa.