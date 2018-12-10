(1 of ) One of the first two warehouses completed at the Billa Landing project on North Laughlin Road near Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport north of Santa Rosa in 2018. (KEEGAN & COPPIN CO. INC./ONCOR INTERNATIONAL)
(2 of ) A 72,000-square-foot warehouse is completed in 2018 as phase 2 of Caymus Vineyards's Cordellia winery in Fairfield. (COURTESY OF PERKINS, WILLIAMS AND COTTERILL ARCHITECTS) March 14, 2018
(3 of ) A classic conservatory based on glass pavilions in the French tradition is added in 2018 in front of the Domaine Carneros winery on the Sonoma County side of the Carneros appellation, offering great views of the estate gardens and vineyard-covered hills. (AVIS MANDEL) Aug. 14, 2018
(4 of ) Fox Hollow development on Fulton Road in northwest Santa Rosa, seen on Nov. 25, 2018, is one of 143 new homes under construction in six models ranging in size from 1,690 to 2,466 square feet. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(5 of ) The Harmon Guest House luxury hotel, known as H3, in downtown Healdsburg has 33 rooms and six suites on a one-third-acre site along Foss Creek. (COURTESY OF DAVID BAKER + PARTNERS ARCHITECTS)
(6 of ) The four-story addition in 2018 to the Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country resort and spa in Santa Rosa, with 89 additional rooms, makes it the largest hotel in Sonoma County. (COURTESY OF BAR ARCHITECTS)
(7 of ) I1 Kaiser Permanente Mercury Way Medical Office
Night view of Kaiser Permanenteís Mercury Way Medical Office Building in Southwest Santa Rosa has many green and sustainable features. (Photo courtesy of Hawley, Peterson & Snyder Architecture)
(8 of ) A cluster of eight single-family homes surrounds a common courtyard at Keller Court Commons in Petaluma. (Photo courtesy of MAD Architecture)
(9 of ) The kitchen and break room at Keller Street CoWork offer dining space and seating for collaborative conversation and soundproof phone booths for private use. (Photo courtesy of Belli Architectural Group).
(10 of ) Classrooms and buildings at the Kent Middle School in Kentfield were remodeled and new outdoor spaces were created throughout the campus as part of a $9.3M upgrade project. (Photo courtesy of Tim Maloney Technical Imagery Studios).
(11 of ) Built using premanufactured modular components, construction techniques and tolerances used at Magnolia Place Apartments in 2017 were more easily controlled, offering opportunities for refining multfamily-building assemblies to create efficient, high-performing buildings. (GARY QUACKENBUSH / FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL) November 2018
(12 of ) Entrance to a three-story office and retail building built by The Wiseman Company at 1300 Main St. in Napa in 2018. (SASHA MORAVEC PHOTOGRAPHY)
(13 of ) This aerial photo of the industrial area near the intersection of highways 12 and 29 shows an architectural rendering of the six-building Napa Commerce Center project. (COURTESY OF RMW ARCHITECTURE & INTERIORS) 2018
(14 of ) Long support beams and roof trusses span large, column-free warehouse space at the North Bay Logistics Center. (Photo courtesy of LDK Ventures.)
(15 of ) The 1892-era Carlson-Currier Silk Mill in Petaluma, designated as a national landmark, in 2018 is transformed into a 75-room Hampton Inn while preserving some of its historic features. (COURTESY OF ARRIS STUDIOS)
(16 of ) OLE Healths construction site is in Napa County in the City of Napa. (Courtesy Photo)
(17 of ) Entrance to a 120,080-square-foot warehouse and distribution center on 7.5 acres at 100 Jim Oswalt Way in American Canyon completed in 2018. (BUZZ OATES GROUP OF COMPANIES)
(18 of ) Petaluma High School's Ellison Field and track area is modernized in 2018 with upgraded surfaces as well as a new entryway, concession stands, ticket both and restrooms. (COURTESY OF QUATTROCCHI KWOK ARCHITECTS)
(19 of ) RCU employees can order meals using an innovative touch screen display. Patrons are notified when food is ready for pickup. This isa convenient, time-saving way to enjoy a break in fast-paced work environment. (Photo courtesy of Axia Architects.)
(20 of ) The expansive patio and sun deck at the Russian River Brewery is a great place to relax and enjoy views of the wetlands preserve in back of the facility. (Photo by Gary Quackenbush)
(21 of ) The entrance to the St. Helena/Calistoga Boys and Girls Clubhouse welcomes over 200 kids a day after school to participate in sports, do homework, experiment in a STEM lab, prepare food in the kitchen and engage in fun learning activities. (Photo courtesy of Gould Evans Architects).
(22 of ) One of the rustic 28 two-story senior apartment buildings at Sun House Senior Housing reflecting the heritage style of the nearby Grace Hudson Memorial Museum, former home of an artist who painted portraits of 700 Native Americans. (Photo courtesy of Robert Hayes & Associates Architects)
(23 of ) Concert-goers queue up for refreshments during intermission at The Grove at SOMO Village Grove. Built in 2018, the stage and bleachers are next door to the development's event center. (COURTESY OF MAD ARCHITECTURE)
(24 of ) Overview of concourse walkway through the revitalized Mill Valley Lumber Yard turned boutique retail mall, offices, a restaurant and bakery. (Photos courtesy of MV Heritage Properties, LLC, Photographer Emily Hagopian)
(25 of ) The Vi La Vita Spa at Vintnerís Inn features an indoor cauldarium with a warm pool and lounges, along with six treatment rooms for hotel guests and locals to enjoy. (Photo courtesy of MBA Architecture and Interior design)
(26 of ) Victory Station is a 250,000-square-foot industrial building at 22801 Eighth Street E. near to Sonoma. (COURTESY OF VICTORY STATION) November 2018