The 26 projects North Bay Business Journal is recognizing this year span Mendocino, Sonoma, Napa, Solano and Marin counties.

They also represent a wide range of project types, from turning an historic Petaluma mill into a hotel, to providing Ukiah seniors with a place to live, and a luxurious Santa Rosa spa for guest to decompress.

HONOREES

Billa Landing, Santa Rosa Caymus Vineyards Cordelia Winery phase 2, Fairfield Domaine Carneros Glass Pavilion Garden Conservatory, Napa Fox Hollow subdivision, Santa Rosa Harmon Guest House (H3 hotel), Healdsburg Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country addition, Santa Rosa Kaiser Permanente Mercury Way medical offices, Santa Rosa Keller Court Commons, Petaluma Keller Street CoWork, Petaluma Kent Middle School reconfiguration, Kentfield Magnolia Place multifamily complex, Santa Rosa 1300 Main office building, Napa Napa Commerce Center, Napa North Bay Logistics Center, Vacaville Old Silk Mill rebirth, Petaluma Ole Health south Napa campus, Napa 100 Jim Oswalt Way warehouse, American Canyon Petaluma High School new track and field, Petaluma Redwood Credit Union Grove Café, Santa Rosa Russian River Brewing Company, Windsor St. Helena & Calistoga Boys & Girls Club, Calistoga Sun House Senior Apartments, Ukiah The Grove at SOMO Village concert venue, Rohnert Park The Mill Valley Lumber Yard, Mill Valley Vi La Vita Spa at Vintners Inn, Santa Rosa Victory Station warehouse, Sonoma

Profiles of the winners are being posted here.

Underwriting the Dec. 12 awards event in Santa Rosa is Ghilotti Construction Company. Sponsors of the awards are Exchange Bank, Healthcare Foundation Northern Sonoma County and Wright Contracting.