Top Real Estate Projects in the North Bay

Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, 4-6:30 p.m.

Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country, 170 Railroad St., Santa Rosa, CA

Details: nbbj.news/projects18

The 26 projects North Bay Business Journal is recognizing this year span Mendocino, Sonoma, Napa, Solano and Marin counties.

They also represent a wide range of project types, from turning an historic Petaluma mill into a hotel, to providing Ukiah seniors with a place to live, and a luxurious Santa Rosa spa for guest to decompress.

HONOREES

  1. Billa Landing, Santa Rosa
  2. Caymus Vineyards Cordelia Winery phase 2, Fairfield
  3. Domaine Carneros Glass Pavilion Garden Conservatory, Napa
  4. Fox Hollow subdivision, Santa Rosa
  5. Harmon Guest House (H3 hotel), Healdsburg
  6. Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country addition, Santa Rosa
  7. Kaiser Permanente Mercury Way medical offices, Santa Rosa
  8. Keller Court Commons, Petaluma
  9. Keller Street CoWork, Petaluma
  10. Kent Middle School reconfiguration, Kentfield
  11. Magnolia Place multifamily complex, Santa Rosa
  12. 1300 Main office building, Napa
  13. Napa Commerce Center, Napa
  14. North Bay Logistics Center, Vacaville
  15. Old Silk Mill rebirth, Petaluma
  16. Ole Health south Napa campus, Napa
  17. 100 Jim Oswalt Way warehouse, American Canyon
  18. Petaluma High School new track and field, Petaluma
  19. Redwood Credit Union Grove Café, Santa Rosa
  20. Russian River Brewing Company, Windsor
  21. St. Helena & Calistoga Boys & Girls Club, Calistoga
  22. Sun House Senior Apartments, Ukiah
  23. The Grove at SOMO Village concert venue, Rohnert Park
  24. The Mill Valley Lumber Yard, Mill Valley
  25. Vi La Vita Spa at Vintners Inn, Santa Rosa
  26. Victory Station warehouse, Sonoma

Profiles of the winners are being posted here.

Underwriting the Dec. 12 awards event in Santa Rosa is Ghilotti Construction Company. Sponsors of the awards are Exchange Bank, Healthcare Foundation Northern Sonoma County and Wright Contracting.

