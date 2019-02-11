For possible inclusion in After Hours, email photographs to North Bay Business Journal Production Department at michelle.fox@busjrnl.com . Please include a separate Word file captions identifying people (from left to right) with their business affiliation plus the name, date and location of the event.

Marin Builders Association hosted its annual crab feed Feb. 1 at the San Rafael Community Center.

The event helped benefit the organization’s scholarship program.

The evening included cocktails, all-you-can-eat crab, pasta, Caesar salad and garlic bread. A silent and live auction were also on the agenda.

Master of ceremonies was Mitch Juricich, host of the television and radio show “Hooked on Golf.”