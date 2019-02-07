Over 500 professionals attended the release party for North Bay Business Journal’s 2019 Book of Lists.

Held at Graton Resort & Casino in Rohnert Park on Jan. 24, the event brings together some of the 1,500 companies and organizations included in the research lists covering over 80 business categories such as wine, contractors from various trades, business financial resources and health care organizations.

Now in its 29th year, the 208-page publication and its internet companions (electronic edition and Lists Online) includes contact information and typically ranks companies by size: sales, number of employees or another metric.

The Business Journal’s research department contacts companies and organizations for each lists then uses Colorado-based database administrator DataJoe to compile the results and offer the continuously updated Lists Online service (nbbj.news/listsonline).

The e-edition of the 2019 Book of Lists is available at nbbj.news/bol19.

If you have ideas on new or revamped lists, contact us at news@busjrnl.com.