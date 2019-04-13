Who's on the Forty Under 40 'Ones to Watch' list this year?

The North Bay Business Journal recognizes local professionals who are not only under 40, but also “ones to watch” for accomplishments in their careers.
Here are this year’s class of up and comers:
Scott Bagala, 35, vice president for strategic partnerships, The City POS
Lauren Benward-Krause, 38, Principal, Beltrane Ranch
Meghan Boehm, 39, Founder/Designer, Meghan Bo Design
Katie Bundschu, 36, Vice President of Sales & Marketing of Gundlach Bundschu and Proprietor of Abbots Passage
Mike Camotta, 35, Owner & President, Sync Systems, Inc.
Nick Caston, 37, President, Golden State Government Relations
Sam Coturri, 35, Proprietor, Winery Sixteen 600 & Enterprise Vineyards
Tom Coughlan, 39, Chief Development Officer, Hanna Boys Center
Brett Creamer, 26, General Manager, Sonoma Stompers
Tenaya Dale (Fleckenstein), 39, Senior Project Manager, Counterpoint Construction Services
Kathleen Devine, 28, Quality Supervisor, Traditional Medicinals
Aleta Dimas, 38, Branch Manager, Sonoma County Library – Windsor Branch
Erin Douglas, 36, YPN Program Coordinator (Young Professionals Network), Santa Rosa Metro Chamber
Hillary Erbert, 26, Senior Associate, Dillwood Burkel & Miller, LLP
Chris Frederick, 31, CEO/Owner, Frederick Engraving Inc & Halls Executive Gifts and Awards
Nathan Friar, 33, Regional Project Manager, St. Joseph Health
Tony Ginesi, 37, General Manager, Sebastiani Theatre
Domenica Giovannini, 33, Owner, Maber Me
Spencer Gold, 27, Tour Guide/Director, Daytripping
Elly Grogan, 34, Philanthropic Advisor, Community Foundation Sonoma County
Blair Gue, 26, Attorney, Rogoway Law Group
Sean Hamlin, 33, Government Affairs Manager, California Craft Brewers Association
Carrie Hendrickson, 38, International Compliance, Guayaki Yerba Mate
Martin Hirsch, 37, Attorney, Perry, Johnson, Anderson, Miller & Moskowitz LLP
Jim Jensen, 35, Stewardship Manager, Marin Agricultural Land Trust
Jason Johnson, 28, Information Security Manager, Marin General Hospital
Dheepa Johnston, 34, Director of Development, Boys and Girls Club of Greater Santa Rosa
Tracy Kline, 39, Residential Mortgage Representative, Exchange Bank
Tess Kofoid, 36, Senior Director – Communications, Marketing& Brand Strategy, Solful
Laura Lance, 31, Account Manager, Studio PR
Jenna Maze, 32, Owner, Bungalow Beauty/Beauty Counter
Matt McPherson, 34, Director of Marketing, PACE Supply
Eli Melrod, 24, Co-Founder + CEO, Solful
Sandra Mendoza, 29, Inside Sales Manager, Sonic
Emily Mughannam, 38, Owner, Creative Director, Fletcher Rhodes Interior Design
Claire Myers, 33, Founder, Claire Myers Consulting
Libby Oberlin, 38, Founder/Artistic Director, The Theater School
Robert Parmenter, 33, Branch Manager, Sonoma County Library – Cloverdale
Samantha Paull, 37, Event Operations Manager, So Eventful
Michael Pellegrini, 34, Realtor, Home Smart Advantage Realty
Ciera Pratt, 34, Marketing Manager, Star Staffing
Caitlin Quinn, 25, Communications Coordinator, Verity
Neal Ramus, 33, Director of Community Programs, Sonoma Land Trust
Keith Roberts, 36, Marketing and Communications Manager, Santa Rosa Community Health
Danielly Rocha-Lanter, 31, Owner, Danielly’s Fitness
Michael Sai, 39, Trade Marketing and Sales Operations Manager, Newell Brands Tenchnical Apparel - Marmot and ExOfficio
Magda Sarkissian, 28, Residential Real Estate Agent, Bullock & Sarkissian Team, GlobalEstates, Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty