Who's on the Forty Under 40 'Ones to Watch' list this year?

The North Bay Business Journal recognizes local professionals who are not only under 40, but also “ones to watch” for accomplishments in their careers.

Here are this year’s class of up and comers:

Scott Bagala, 35, vice president for strategic partnerships, The City POS

Lauren Benward-Krause, 38, Principal, Beltrane Ranch

Meghan Boehm, 39, Founder/Designer, Meghan Bo Design

Katie Bundschu, 36, Vice President of Sales & Marketing of Gundlach Bundschu and Proprietor of Abbots Passage

Mike Camotta, 35, Owner & President, Sync Systems, Inc.

Nick Caston, 37, President, Golden State Government Relations

Sam Coturri, 35, Proprietor, Winery Sixteen 600 & Enterprise Vineyards

Tom Coughlan, 39, Chief Development Officer, Hanna Boys Center

Brett Creamer, 26, General Manager, Sonoma Stompers

Tenaya Dale (Fleckenstein), 39, Senior Project Manager, Counterpoint Construction Services

Kathleen Devine, 28, Quality Supervisor, Traditional Medicinals

Aleta Dimas, 38, Branch Manager, Sonoma County Library – Windsor Branch

Erin Douglas, 36, YPN Program Coordinator (Young Professionals Network), Santa Rosa Metro Chamber

Hillary Erbert, 26, Senior Associate, Dillwood Burkel & Miller, LLP

Chris Frederick, 31, CEO/Owner, Frederick Engraving Inc & Halls Executive Gifts and Awards

Nathan Friar, 33, Regional Project Manager, St. Joseph Health

Tony Ginesi, 37, General Manager, Sebastiani Theatre

Domenica Giovannini, 33, Owner, Maber Me

Spencer Gold, 27, Tour Guide/Director, Daytripping

Elly Grogan, 34, Philanthropic Advisor, Community Foundation Sonoma County

Blair Gue, 26, Attorney, Rogoway Law Group

Sean Hamlin, 33, Government Affairs Manager, California Craft Brewers Association

Carrie Hendrickson, 38, International Compliance, Guayaki Yerba Mate

Martin Hirsch, 37, Attorney, Perry, Johnson, Anderson, Miller & Moskowitz LLP

Jim Jensen, 35, Stewardship Manager, Marin Agricultural Land Trust

Jason Johnson, 28, Information Security Manager, Marin General Hospital

Dheepa Johnston, 34, Director of Development, Boys and Girls Club of Greater Santa Rosa

Tracy Kline, 39, Residential Mortgage Representative, Exchange Bank

Tess Kofoid, 36, Senior Director – Communications, Marketing& Brand Strategy, Solful

Laura Lance, 31, Account Manager, Studio PR

Jenna Maze, 32, Owner, Bungalow Beauty/Beauty Counter

Matt McPherson, 34, Director of Marketing, PACE Supply

Eli Melrod, 24, Co-Founder + CEO, Solful

Sandra Mendoza, 29, Inside Sales Manager, Sonic

Emily Mughannam, 38, Owner, Creative Director, Fletcher Rhodes Interior Design

Claire Myers, 33, Founder, Claire Myers Consulting

Libby Oberlin, 38, Founder/Artistic Director, The Theater School

Robert Parmenter, 33, Branch Manager, Sonoma County Library – Cloverdale

Samantha Paull, 37, Event Operations Manager, So Eventful

Michael Pellegrini, 34, Realtor, Home Smart Advantage Realty

Ciera Pratt, 34, Marketing Manager, Star Staffing

Caitlin Quinn, 25, Communications Coordinator, Verity

Neal Ramus, 33, Director of Community Programs, Sonoma Land Trust

Keith Roberts, 36, Marketing and Communications Manager, Santa Rosa Community Health

Danielly Rocha-Lanter, 31, Owner, Danielly’s Fitness

Michael Sai, 39, Trade Marketing and Sales Operations Manager, Newell Brands Tenchnical Apparel - Marmot and ExOfficio

Magda Sarkissian, 28, Residential Real Estate Agent, Bullock & Sarkissian Team, GlobalEstates, Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty