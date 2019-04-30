You may have heard about the 2019 class of the most influential business people under the age of 40 in the counties of the north San Francisco Bay Area. Now, you can get to know their career achievements and engagements in the community and after hours.

The Business Journal’s selection of this year’s Forty Under 40 honorees for the North Bay covers a wide swath of businesses. Read about this year’s recipients via these links:

Each one will be recognized May 2 at the Forty Under 40 awards presentation 4-6:30 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country hotel in Santa Rosa.