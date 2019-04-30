Forty Under 40 Awards gala

Thursday, May 2, 4-6:30 p.m.

Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country, 170 Railroad St., Santa Rosa

Register by April 30: nbbj.news/forty19

You may have heard about the 2019 class of the most influential business people under the age of 40 in the counties of the north San Francisco Bay Area. Now, you can get to know their career achievements and engagements in the community and after hours.

The Business Journal’s selection of this year’s Forty Under 40 honorees for the North Bay covers a wide swath of businesses. Read about this year’s recipients via these links:

  1. Alan Alvarez, 33, senior manager, BPM, Santa Rosa
  2. Codi Binkley, 39, owner, BV Whiskey Bar and Grille, Sonoma
  3. Joshua Bruder, 33, senior manager, Moss Adams, Napa
  4. Sunny Chandi, 30, senior vice president, Chandi Hospitality Group, Santa Rosa
  5. Joanie Claussen, 39, CEO, Taylor Lane Organic Coffee, Sebastopol
  6. Lisa Fatu, 37, director of youth crisis services, Social Advocates for Youth (SAY), Santa Rosa
  7. Katy Fishman, 33, marketing director, Quattrocchi Kwok Architects, Santa Rosa
  8. Kevin Ghilotti, 30, president, Team Ghilotti, Petaluma
  9. Ross Guehring, 38, partner, Lighthouse Public Affairs, San Rafael
  10. Enguerrand Guilloux, 37, program director, Icore International, Santa Rosa
  11. Derek Hansel, 33, supply chain manager, Kaiser Permanente, San Rafael
  12. Thai Hensch, 35, ambulatory care pharmacy services supervisor, Kaiser Permanente, Santa Rosa
  13. Matthew Hunstock, 38, financial adviser, Ameriprise Financial Services, Santa Rosa
  14. Maria Alondra Jasso, 32, lead teacher, Educare Children’s Center, Corte Madera
  15. Summer Jeffus, 39, regional marketing manager, American AgCredit, Santa Rosa
  16. Janine Johnson, 39, director of accounting advisory services, Pisenti & Brinker, Santa Rosa
  17. Tara Johnson, 34, assistant vice president and branch manager, Bank of Marin, Healdsburg
  18. Lindsay Jones, 33, regional vice president for branch experience, Redwood Credit Union, Santa Rosa
  19. Ariel Kelley, 36, Sonoma County planning commissioner, Permit Sonoma, County of Sonoma, Santa Rosa
  20. Rachel Kuykendall, 32, senior program manager, Sonoma Clean Power, Santa Rosa
  21. Stacy McKee, 39, assistant controller, Exchange Bank, Santa Rosa
  22. Landon McPherson, 35, founder, Harvest Card, Santa Rosa
  23. Neil Pacheco, 38, casino host at Graton Resort & Casino and director of community engagement for Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Rohnert Park
  24. Ashish Patel, 37, owner, Olea Hotel, Glen Ellen
  25. Ann Petersen, 38, executive director, Winegrowers of Dry Creek Valley, Healdsburg
  26. Deva Proto, 37, Sonoma County Clerk-Recorder-Assessor-Registrar of Voters, Santa Rosa
  27. Cameron Ramos, 36, operations manager, Trope Group, Santa Rosa
  28. JayJay Rico, 35, director of social enterprise, Becoming Independent, Santa Rosa
  29. Stephanie Rothberg, 39, attorney, Spaulding McCullough & Tansil, Santa Rosa
  30. John Serres, 35, owner, Serres Corporation, Sonoma
  31. Mariah Shields, 30, principal, Arrow Benefits Group, Petaluma
  32. Hilary St. Jean, 39, attorney, Rogoway Law Group, Santa Rosa
  33. Viviann Stapp, 39, general counsel, Jackson Family Wines, Santa Rosa
  34. Michael Tavis, 39, business development manager, Alliance Property Management, Santa Rosa
  35. Magali Telles, 37, executive director, Los Cien, Santa Rosa
  36. Dawit Tesfasilassie, 33, assistant administrator, Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital, Santa Rosa
  37. Brandon Trammell, 39, founder, Purpose Financial Insurance Services, Novato
  38. Yudith Vargas, 32, associate director of nursing, Santa Rosa Community Health, Santa Rosa
  39. Sky White, 39, minister of creative harmony, The Republic of Tea, Novato
  40. Ernest Wuethrich, 39, accessibility program manager, PM Design Group, Santa Rosa

Each one will be recognized May 2 at the Forty Under 40 awards presentation 4-6:30 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country hotel in Santa Rosa.

Forty Under 40 Awards gala

Thursday, May 2, 4-6:30 p.m.

Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country, 170 Railroad St., Santa Rosa

Register by April 30: nbbj.news/forty19