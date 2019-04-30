(1 of ) North Bay Business Journal's 2019 Forty Under 40 winners include (top row) Landon McPherson of Harvest Card, Sonoma County Clerk-Recorder-Assessor-Registrar of Voters Deva Proto, Dawit Tesfasilassie of Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital, Joanie Claussen of Taylor Lane Organic Coffee, (middle row) Viviann Stapp of Jackson Family Wines, Sunny Chandi of Chandi Hospitality Group, Stacy McKee of Exchange Bank, Alan Alvarez of BPM, (bottom row) Matthew Hunstock of Ameriprise Financial Services, Lisa Fatu of Social Advocates for Youth, Kevin Ghilotti of Team Ghilotti and Tara Johnson of Bank of Marin. (COURTESY PHOTOS)
(2 of ) Alan Alvarez, 33, a senior manager for BPM in Santa Rosa, is one of North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 notable young professionals for 2019. (Albert Law photo)
(3 of ) Codi Binkley, 39, owner of B&V Whiskey Bar and Grille in Sonoma, is one of North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 notable young professionals for 2019. (PROVIDED PHOTO)
(4 of ) Joshua Bruder, 33, a senior manager for Moss Adams in Napa, one of North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 notable young professionals for 2019. (PROVIDED PHOTO)
(6 of ) Sunny Chandi, 30, senior vice president and director of operations for Chandi Hospitality Group Inc. in Santa Rosa, is one of North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 notable young professionals for 2019. (PROVIDED PHOTO)
(7 of ) Joanie Claussen, 39, CEO of Taylor Lane Organic Coffee in Sebastopol, is one of North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 notable young professionals for 2019. (PROVIDED PHOTO)
(9 of ) Lisa Fatu, 37, director of youth crisis services for Social Advocates for Youth (SAY) in Santa Rosa, one of North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 notable young professionals for 2019. (PROVIDED PHOTO)
(10 of ) Katy Fishman, 33, marketing director for Quattrocchi Kwok Architects in Santa Rosa, is one of North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 notable young professionals for 2019. (PROVIDED PHOTO)
(11 of ) Kevin Ghilotti, 30, president of Team Ghilotti Inc. in Petaluma, one of North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 notable young professionals for 2019. (PROVIDED PHOTO)
(14 of ) Ross Guehring, 38, partner in Lighthouse Public Affairs in San Rafael, is one of North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 notable young professionals for 2019. (PROVIDED PHOTO)
(16 of ) Enguerrand Guilloux, 37, director of programs for Icore International Inc. in Santa Rosa, is one of North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 notable young professionals for 2019. (PROVIDED PHOTO)
(17 of ) Derek Hansel, 32, supply chain manager for Kaiser Permanente in San Rafael, is one of North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 notable young professionals for 2019. (PROVIDED PHOTO)
(19 of ) Thaiane "Thai" Hensch, 35, ambulatory care pharmacy services supervisor, Kaiser Permanente, Santa Rosa, is one of North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 notable young professionals for 2019. (PROVIDED PHOTO)
(22 of ) Matthew Hunstock, 38, financial adviser for Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. in Santa Rosa, is one of North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 notable young professionals for 2019. (BELLA PHOTOGRAPHY & DESIGN)
(24 of ) Maria Alondra Jasso, 32, toddler Montessori lead teacher for Educare Children's Center in Corte Madera, is one of North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 notable young professionals for 2019. (photo by Pocho Sanchez)
(26 of ) Summer Jeffus, 39, regional marketing manager, American AgCredit in Santa Rosa, is one of North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 notable young professionals for 2019. (WILL BUCQUOY PHOTOGRAPHY)
(28 of ) Janine Johnson, 39, director of accounting advisory services for Pisenti & Brinker in Santa Rosa, is one of North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 notable young professionals for 2019. (PROVIDED PHOTO)
(30 of ) Tara Johnson, assistant vice president and Healdsburg branch manager II for Novato-based Bank of Marin, is one of North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 notable young professionals for 2019. (PROVIDED PHOTO)
(31 of ) Lindsay Jones, 33, regional vice president for branch experience at Santa Rosa-based Redwood Credit Union, is one of North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 notable young professionals for 2019. (DERRICK STORY PHOTO)
(32 of ) Ariel Kelley, 36, acting CEO and board chair of nonprofit Corazon Healdsburg and a Sonoma County Planning Commission member, is one of North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 notable young professionals for 2019. (PROVIDED PHOTO)
(34 of ) Rachel Kuykendall, 32, senior programs manager, Sonoma Clean Power in Santa Rosa, is one of North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 notable young professionals for 2019. (PROVIDED PHOTO)
(36 of ) Stacy McKee, 39, assistant controller for Exchange Bank in Santa Rosa, is one of North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 notable young professionals for 2019. (PROVIDED PHOTO)
(37 of ) Landon McPherson, 35, founder of Harvest Card in Santa Rosa, is a North Bay Business Journal 2019 Forty Under 40 winner. (COURTESY PHOTO)
(38 of ) Ashish Patel, 37, owner of Olea Hotel in Glen Ellen in Sonoma Valley, is one of North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 notable young professionals for 2019. (PROVIDED PHOTO)
(39 of ) Ann Petersen, 38, executive director for Winegrowers of Dry Creek Valley in Healdsburg, is one of North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 notable young professionals for 2019. (PROVIDED PHOTO)
(41 of ) Neil Pacheco, 38, VIP casino host for Graton Resort & Casino in Rohnert Park and director of community engagement for the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Sonoma County, is one of North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 notable young professionals for 2019. (PROVIDED PHOTO)
(45 of ) Cameron Ramos, 36, operations manager for Trope Group in Santa Rosa, is one of North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 notable young professionals for 2019. (TYLER W. CHARTIER PHOTO)
(46 of ) Deva Marie Proto, 37, clerk-recorder-assessor-registrar of voters for the county of Sonoma in Santa Rosa, is one of North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 notable young professionals for 2019. (EAA PHOTO)
(47 of ) JayJay Rico, 35, director of social enterprise for Becoming Independent in Santa Rosa, is one of North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 notable young professionals for 2019. (PROVIDED PHOTO)
(49 of ) Stephanie Rothberg, 39, an attorney for Spaulding McCullough & Tansil in Santa Rosa, one of North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 notable young professionals for 2019 (PROVIDED PHOTO)
(51 of ) John Serres, 35, owner, Serres Corporation in Sonoma, one of North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 notable young professionals for 2019 (PROVIDED PHOTO)
(52 of ) Mariah Shields, 30, principal for Arrow Benefits Group in Petaluma, one of North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 notable young professionals for 2019. (BAUWERKS PHOTO)
(53 of ) Mariah Shields, left, 30, principal for Arrow Benefits Group in Petaluma, one of North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 notable young professionals for 2019 (PROVIDED PHOTO)
(54 of ) Hilary St. Jean, 39, senior attorney for Rogoway Law Group in Santa Rosa, is one of North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 notable young professionals for 2019. (COURTESY PHOTO)
(56 of ) Viviann Stapp, 39, senior vice president and general counsel for Jackson Family Wines in Santa Rosa, is one of North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 notable young professionals for 2019. (COURTESY PHOTO)
(58 of ) Michael Tavis, 39, business development manager and property manager for Alliance Property Management in Santa Rosa, one of North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 notable young professionals for 2019 (COURTESY PHOTO)
(59 of ) Magali Telles, 37, executive director for Los Cien, a Petaluma-based group that builds bridges with the Latino community in Sonoma County, one of North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 notable young professionals for 2019. (COURTESY PHOTO)
(61 of ) Dawit Tesfasilassie, 33, assistant administrator, Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital, is a North Bay Business Journal 2019 Forty Under 40 winner. (BILL MAHON PHOTO)
(63 of ) Brandon Trammell, 39, founder of Purpose Financial Insurance Services in Novato, is one of North Bay Business Journal's 2019 Forty Under 40 Awards winners. (COURTESY PHOTO)
(65 of ) Yudith Vargas, 32, associate director of nursing, Santa Rosa Community Health, Santa Rosa, is a North Bay Business Journal 2019 Forty Under 40 winner. (PROVIDED PHOTO)
(68 of ) Sky White, 39, minister of creative harmony, The Republic of Tea, Novato, is one of North Bay Business Journal's 2019 Forty Under 40 winners. (CHRIS ROCHE PHOTO)
(69 of ) Ernest Wuethrich, 39, accessibility program manager, PM Design Group Inc., Santa Rosa, is a North Bay Business Journal 2019 Forty Under 40 winner. (PROVIDED PHOTO)
