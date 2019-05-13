(1 of ) 2019 winner Tara Johnson of Summit State Bank with her mother, Debbie Larsen, North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 Awards event on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa. (Jeff Quackenbush / North Bay Business Journal)
(2 of ) Socializing in the courtyard of Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa before North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 Awards event on Thursday, May 2, 2019. (Jeff Quackenbush / North Bay Business Journal)
(3 of ) Moss Adams team congratulate winner Joshua Bruder at North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 Awards event on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa. (Jeff Quackenbush / North Bay Business Journal)
(4 of ) Chad Johnson of Summit State Bank and Marty Larsen at North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 Awards event on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa. (Jeff Quackenbush / North Bay Business Journal)
(5 of ) Michael Snow of Morgan Stanley, Tiffani Montgomery of Community Child Care Council of Sonoma County, Mike Mahoney of Indian Springs Casino and Jeff Okrepke of George Petersen Insurance at North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 Awards event on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa. (Jeff Quackenbush / North Bay Business Journal)
(6 of ) Sheena Urie, 2019 winner Joanie Benedetti Claussen and Ana Buenrosto, all of Taylor Lane Organic Coffee, at North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 Awards event on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa. (Jeff Quackenbush / North Bay Business Journal)
(7 of ) Paula Kramer of Sonoma County, Dora Barrera of Sonoma Clean Power, 2019 winner Maria Alondra Jasso of Edward Jones and Alma Magallon of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Sonoma County at North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 Awards event on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa. (Jeff Quackenbush / North Bay Business Journal)
(8 of ) Casey Elkin and 2019 winner Janine Johnson, both of Pisenti & Brinker, at North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 Awards event on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa. (Jeff Quackenbush / North Bay Business Journal)
(9 of ) Alicia Coate of Edward Jones, Landon McPherson of Harvest Card and Madeline Keegan O'Connell of YWCA of the Wine Country at North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 Awards event on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa. (Jeff Quackenbush / North Bay Business Journal)
(10 of ) Madelline O'Connell of YWCA of the Wine Country, Landon McPherson of Harvest Card and Niessia Diehl at North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 Awards event on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa. (Jeff Quackenbush / North Bay Business Journal)
(11 of ) Bill McKee and winner Stacy McKee of Exchange Bank North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 Awards event on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa. (Jeff Quackenbush / North Bay Business Journal)
(12 of ) Michelle, Linda and 2019 winner Michael Tavis of Alliance Property Management at North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 Awards event on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa. (Jeff Quackenbush / North Bay Business Journal)
(13 of ) Digital marketing consultant Shana Bull, Tori O'Neill of Enterprise Events Group and Melissa Sotak of Daou winery at North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 Awards event on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa. (Jeff Quackenbush / North Bay Business Journal)
(14 of ) 2019 winner Ariel Kelley of Corazon Healdsburg with her children at North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 Awards event on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa. (Jeff Quackenbush / North Bay Business Journal)
(15 of ) 2019 winner Michael Tavis of Alliance Property Management at North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 Awards event on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa. (Jeff Quackenbush / North Bay Business Journal)
(16 of ) 2019 winner Katy Fishman of Quattrocchi Kwok Arcihtects at North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 Awards event on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa. (Jeff Quackenbush / North Bay Business Journal)
(17 of ) 2019 winner Alan Alvarez, front row at right, of BPM with, from left, Olga Luna, Jose Alvarez of Redwood Credit Union, Cipreano Alvarez and Hai Wiederkehn at North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 Awards event on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa. (Jeff Quackenbush / North Bay Business Journal)
(18 of ) 2019 winner Katy Fishman of Quattrocchi Kwok Arcihtects at North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 Awards event on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa. (Jeff Quackenbush / North Bay Business Journal)
(19 of ) 2019 winner JayJay Rico of Becoming Independent at North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 Awards event on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa. (Jeff Quackenbush / North Bay Business Journal)
(20 of ) North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 Awards event on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa. (Jeff Quackenbush / North Bay Business Journal)
(21 of ) 2019 winner Michael Tavis of Alliance Property Management at North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 Awards event on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa. (Jeff Quackenbush / North Bay Business Journal)
(22 of ) 2019 winner Ernest Wuethrich of PM Design Group at North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 Awards event on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa. (Jeff Quackenbush / North Bay Business Journal)
(23 of ) 2019 winner Enguerrand Guilloux of Icore International of Santa Rosa with presenter Soo Haylett of the Sonoma State University School of Business and Economics at North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 Awards event on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa. (Jeff Quackenbush / North Bay Business Journal)
(24 of ) 2019 winner Dawit Tesfasilassie, center, of Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital with his parents, Genet Debresion and Tsegaye Amha, at North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 Awards event on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa. (Jeff Quackenbush / North Bay Business Journal)
(25 of ) 2019 winner JayJay Rico of Becoming Independent at North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 Awards event on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa. (Jeff Quackenbush / North Bay Business Journal)
(26 of ) 2019 winner Ashish Patel of Olea Hotel at North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 Awards event on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa. (Jeff Quackenbush / North Bay Business Journal)
(27 of ) 2019 winner Ernest Wuethrich of PM Design Group at North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 Awards event on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa. (Jeff Quackenbush / North Bay Business Journal)
(28 of ) BPM's Jamie Emerson Henry, Carol O'Hara, Kelley Staggs and Kelly McGlinchy at North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 Awards event on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa. (Jeff Quackenbush / North Bay Business Journal)
(29 of ) 2019 winner Ariel Kelley of Corazon Healdsburg at North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 Awards event on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa. (Jeff Quackenbush / North Bay Business Journal)
(30 of ) 2019 winner Stacy McKee of Exchange Bank at North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 Awards event on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa. (Jeff Quackenbush / North Bay Business Journal)
(31 of ) 2019 winner Joanie Claussen of Taylor Lane Organic Coffee at North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 Awards event on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa. (Jeff Quackenbush / North Bay Business Journal)
(32 of ) 2019 winner Brandon Trammell of Purpose Financial Insurance Services at North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 Awards event on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa. (Jeff Quackenbush / North Bay Business Journal)
(33 of ) 2019 winner Stephanie Rothberg of Spaulding McCullough & Tansil at North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 Awards event on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa. (Jeff Quackenbush / North Bay Business Journal)
(34 of ) 2019 winner Maria Alondra Jasso of Educare Children's Center at North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 Awards event on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa. (Jeff Quackenbush / North Bay Business Journal)
(35 of ) 2019 winner Ross Guehring of Lighthouse Public Affairs at North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 Awards event on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa. (Jeff Quackenbush / North Bay Business Journal)
(36 of ) 2019 winner Matthew Hunstock of Ameriprise Financial Services at North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 Awards event on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa. (Jeff Quackenbush / North Bay Business Journal)
(37 of ) 2019 winner Maria Alondra Jasso of Educare Children's Center at North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 Awards event on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa. (Jeff Quackenbush / North Bay Business Journal)
(38 of ) 2019 winner Brandon Trammell of Purpose Financial Insurance Services at North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 Awards event on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa. (Jeff Quackenbush / North Bay Business Journal)
(39 of ) 2019 winner of Kevin Ghilotti of Team Ghilotti at North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 Awards event on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa. (Jeff Quackenbush / North Bay Business Journal)
(40 of ) 2019 winner Sunny Chandi of Chandi Hospitality Group at North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 Awards event on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa. (Jeff Quackenbush / North Bay Business Journal)
(41 of ) 2019 winner Stacy McKee of Exchange Bank at North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 Awards event on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa. (Jeff Quackenbush / North Bay Business Journal)
(42 of ) 2019 winner Ross Guehring of Lighthouse Public Affairs at North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 Awards event on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa. (Jeff Quackenbush / North Bay Business Journal)
(43 of ) 2019 winner Joanie Claussen of Taylor Lane Organic Coffee at North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 Awards event on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa. (Jeff Quackenbush / North Bay Business Journal)
(44 of ) 2019 winner Sky White of The Republic of Tea at North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 Awards event on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa. (Jeff Quackenbush / North Bay Business Journal)
(45 of ) 2019 winner Sunny Chandi of Chandi Hospitality Group at North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 Awards event on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa. (Jeff Quackenbush / North Bay Business Journal)
(46 of ) 2019 winner Landon McPherson of Harvest Card with Madelline O'Connell of YWCA of the Wine Country at North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 Awards event on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa. (Jeff Quackenbush / North Bay Business Journal)
(47 of ) 2019 winner Landon McPherson of Harvest Card at North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 Awards event on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa. (Jeff Quackenbush / North Bay Business Journal)
(48 of ) 2019 winner Matthew Hunstock of Ameriprise Financial Services at North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 Awards event on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa. (Jeff Quackenbush / North Bay Business Journal)
(49 of ) 2019 winner Landon McPherson of Harvest Card with digital marketing consultant Shana Bull at North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 Awards event on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa. (Jeff Quackenbush / North Bay Business Journal)
(50 of ) 2019 winner Sky White of The Republic of Tea at North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 Awards event on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa. (Jeff Quackenbush / North Bay Business Journal)
(51 of ) Cameron Ramos of Trope Group is a winner at North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 Awards event on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa. (Jeff Quackenbush / North Bay Business Journal)
(52 of ) Thai Hensch of Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa is a winner at North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 Awards event on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa. (Jeff Quackenbush / North Bay Business Journal)
(53 of ) Joshua Bruder of Moss Adams is a winner at North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 Awards event on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa. (Jeff Quackenbush / North Bay Business Journal)
(54 of ) Sonoma County Clerk-Recorder-Assessor-Registrar of Voters Deva Proto is a winner at North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 Awards event on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa. (Jeff Quackenbush / North Bay Business Journal)
(55 of ) Lindsay Jones of Redwood Credit Union is a winner at North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 Awards event on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa. (Jeff Quackenbush / North Bay Business Journal)
(56 of ) Hilary St. Jean of Rogoway Law Group is a winner at North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 Awards event on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa. (Jeff Quackenbush / North Bay Business Journal)
(57 of ) Lisa Fatu of Social Advocates for Youth is a winner at North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 Awards event on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa. (Jeff Quackenbush / North Bay Business Journal)
(58 of ) Tara Johnson of Summit State Bank is a winner at North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 Awards event on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa. (Jeff Quackenbush / North Bay Business Journal)
(59 of ) Magali Telles of Los Cien is a winner at North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 Awards event on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa. (Jeff Quackenbush / North Bay Business Journal)
(60 of ) Derek Hansel of Kaiser Permanente is a winner at North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 Awards event on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa. (Jeff Quackenbush / North Bay Business Journal)
(61 of ) Viviann Stapp of Jackson Family Wines is a winner at North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 Awards event on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa. (Jeff Quackenbush / North Bay Business Journal)
(62 of ) Mariah Shields of Arrow Benefits Group is a winner at North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 Awards event on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa. (Jeff Quackenbush / North Bay Business Journal)
(63 of ) Codi Binkley of BV Whiskey Bar and Grille is a winner at North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 Awards event on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa. (Jeff Quackenbush / North Bay Business Journal)
(64 of ) Ann Petersen of Winegrowers of Dry Creek Valley is a winner at North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 Awards event on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa. (Jeff Quackenbush / North Bay Business Journal)
(65 of ) Neil Pacheco of Graton Resort & Casino is a winner at North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 Awards event on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa. (Jeff Quackenbush / North Bay Business Journal)
(66 of ) Yudith Vargas of Santa Rosa Community Health is a winner at North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 Awards event on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa. With her is Andres Correa of Santa Rosa Community Health. (Jeff Quackenbush / North Bay Business Journal)
(67 of ) Derek Hansel of Kaiser Permanente is a winner at North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 Awards event on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa. (Jeff Quackenbush / North Bay Business Journal)
(68 of ) Lindsay Jones of Redwood Credit Union is a winner at North Bay Business Journals Forty Under 40 Awards event on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa. (Jeff Quackenbush / North Bay Business Journal)
(69 of ) Magali Telles of Los Cien is a winner at North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 Awards event on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa. (Jeff Quackenbush / North Bay Business Journal)
(70 of ) Summer Jeffus of American AgCredit is a winner at North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 Awards event on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa. (Jeff Quackenbush / North Bay Business Journal)