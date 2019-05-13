Friends, family and colleagues honored North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 Class of 2019 on May 2 at the Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa.

These best and brightest candidates work in a variety of businesses yet each was selected for the work they do, and the work they will continue to do in the future. The Business Journal’s selection of this year’s honorees covers a wide swath of businesses. See who attended the event via the gallery above, and read about this year’s recipients via these links: