This year's selection of North Bay Women in Business winners are professionals from industries such as high technology, finance, manufacturing, construction and health care.
"Over the past 20 years, we have honored more than 230 women leading local organizations with their keen insight, courage and creativity, and we look forward to a gathering of these influential women," said Brad Bollinger, North Bay Business Journal publisher.
Those selected this year will be honored at a dinner gala next month. The keynote speaker for the event is set to be Rayona Sharpnack, founder and CEO of the Institute for Gender Partnership and the Institute for Women's Leadership. For over 25 years, she has been on the forefront of not just getting more women into corporate leadership but helping organizations learn how to best leverage strengths for profit and productivity. Her clients include Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, universities and nonprofits.
Here are this year's Women in Business honorees:
Diane Aqui, partner, Smith Dollar PC, Santa Rosa
Kim August, senior vice president and senior relationship manager of lending, Summit State Bank, Santa Rosa
Karen Behnke, founder and CEO, Juice Beauty, San Rafael
Andrea Biagi, director of sales and operations, Biagi Bros., Napa
Maryanne Harris, assistant vice president and business development officer, Exchange Bank, Santa Rosa
Patricia Hiserote, D.O., family medicine physician and director of the Kaiser Permanente family medicine residency program, Kaiser Permanente, Santa Rosa
Analisa Hunt, CEO and co-owner, Datum Technologies, Santa Rosa
Channing Hussey, director of operations, Private Ocean Wealth Management, San Rafael
Julia Jackson, CEO, Grounded Summit
Tania Kelley , senior vice president and head of marketing, Hennessy Funds, Novato
Kate Kelly, director of public relations and marketing, Sonoma Clean Power, Santa Rosa
Lisa Lichty, CEO, Star Staffing, Petaluma
Demae Rubins, principal for the planning division, Summit Engineering, Inc., Santa Rosa
Liz Ruetsch, director of worldwide sales and services for EEsof, Keysight Technologies, Santa Rosa
Barbie Simpson, president and owner, Simpson Sheet Metal Inc., Santa Rosa
Lisa Ward, M.D.,chief medical officer, Santa Rosa Community Health, Santa Rosa
Tracy Weitzenberg, communications and public relations manager, Redwood Credit Union, Santa Rosa
Wendy Young, executive director, Sonoma County Medical Association, Santa Rosa
The awards gala will be held June 19 at the Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country hotel in Santa Rosa. Register for the event at nbbj.news/wib19 by June 17. The cost is $95 a person or $825 for a table of eight.
Women in Business Awards
Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country, 170 Railroad St., Santa Rosa
Cost: $95 a person or $825 for a table of eight
Register by June 17: nbbj.news/wib19