Conference underwriters are St. Joseph Health and Sutter Health while major underwriters are Canopy Health, Empire College, Kaiser Permanente, Meritage Medical Network and Touro University California.

Tickets for the conference are $75 per person or $775 for a table of 10. Register at NBBJ.NEWS/HEALTH19

As pressure on the American health care system grows, the price being paid physically and emotionally by those providing that care will be the center of attention July 26 at the 20th annual Health Care Conference in Santa Rosa.

Keynoting the event, sponsored by the Business Journal, Western Health Advantage and Sonoma County Medical Association, with a look physician and health care worker wellness will be Tait Shanafelt, M.D., chief wellness officer, Stanford Medical Center. He also is an associate dean at Stanford School of Medicine and is the Jeannie and Stewart Ritchie professor of medicine at the center.

Shanafelt, who has led the Stanford WellMD Center since 2017, has co-authored research showing that in 2014, 54% of doctors experienced at least one symptom of burnout, up 10 points in three years.

“[The notion] that physicians are superhuman and that normal human limitations don’t apply to us. The way we trained physicians to do 36 hours on a shift and somehow, we thought we’d be as good in Hour 36 as we were in Hour 1. We know that’s not true for any profession. We also tend to have a culture of invincibility and … a lack of vulnerability with colleagues,” Shanafelt told California Healthline in August 2018.

Adding their expertise on the issue at the conference will be a wellness panel: Kathleen Creason, CEO of Well Physician California; Christopher Crossland, M.D., director of joy and meaning in medicine site director, UCSF Family and Community Medicine, and Kaiser Permanente, Santa Rosa; Yasim Bains, M.S., osteopathic medical student from Touro University California; James DeVore, M.D., chief medical officer, St. Joseph Health Medical Group and family medicine doctor in Santa Rosa since 1980; Vivian Dickson, staff nurse and co-chairwoman of the integrated health program, Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital; and Gary McLeod, president of Sutter Medical Group of the Redwoods.

And two executives from the area’s largest hospitals also are on the morning agenda: Tyler Hedden, interim CEO and chief operating officer, St. Joseph Health Medical Group, and Mike Purvis, CEO of Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital and Novato Community Hospital.

With a continuing regionwide effort to offer resources to those impacted by the devastating 2017 wildfires, Debbie Mason, CEO of the Healthcare Foundation Northern Sonoma County, will update the audience on progress made in addressing those mental health issues.

The conference begins at 7:30 a.m. with registration, and the program from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at the Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country hotel in Santa Rosa.