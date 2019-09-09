Meet 14 finance chiefs at San Francisco North Bay organizations in 2019

Also see the list of winners over the years: nbbj.news/cfo

North Bay Business Journal recognized 14 financial leaders of local companies and organizations this year.

Discover more about these professionals through the profiles linked below:

Paula Brannon, Vine Solutions

“Paula is leading Vine Solutions through a big technological upgrade that will launch the company to the forefront and will establish the company as an industry leader.”

Kathy DeVillers, Vintage Wine Estates

“We have had the opportunity to work with Kathy at multiple companies over the past decade and she performed consistently at a high level in accounting and finance, while building strong relationships with owners, her team, and individuals at the companies she partners with.”

Tani Girton, Bank of Marin

“Since she joined the bank in 2013, Tani has been a central figure in planning for its growth. She had improved the financial due diligence process and capability, thereby making Bank of Marin’s internal M&A model a more robust tool for verifying the assumptions and accuracy of investment banking models.”

Paula Handelman, Redwood Empire Food Bank

“As head of the team which works with the auditors, she is always lauded for her attention to detail and the high quality of her work product.”

Diane Hernandez, Kaiser Permanente, Marin-Sonoma

“In addition to her financial leadership for two Kaiser Permanente medical centers, (San Rafael and Santa Rosa), you can find Diane providing leadership in the community. She is a graduate of Santa Rosa Metro Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Santa Rosa Class 32 and she currently serves on the Metro Chamber’s Board of Directors. She also serves as an officer of the Volunteer Center’s Board of Directors in the role of treasurer.”

Claire Hobday, C. Mondavi & Family

“The qualities that stand out as basis for my nomination area as follows: Global experience with both luxury and lifestyle background; Received her MBA in wine industry at Sonoma State; Understands family and generational strategies; Understands complexities of estate planning issues; Managerial excellence.”

Louis Kanganis, New Barn Organics

“Standout CFO playing a vital role in growing good successful natural foods company. Very intelligent. Doing a fantastic job cutting cost where needed. Extremely hard working and likeable.”

Bruce King, Arrow Benefits Group

“Bruce has worked with our firm closely for the last two and a half years as a consulting CFO. He immediately helped us build a strong finance team at a critical time in our company’s history, and he was integral to our success in the recent sale of our business. His experience and scope of knowledge in areas we needed him most proved him to be a great resource for us.”

Christopher Lynch, Walsh Vineyard Management

“Chris has been with us for three years and is exactly the type of CFO we’ve needed. He’s a no nonsense, straight to the point finance pro who is extremely knowledgeable about finance and the wine industry. He has totally revamped our financial reporting package, helped lead an internal reorganization and has been able to identify and improve systems throughout the company – from cash management to our staffing model.”

Vanshika Nachnani, North Marin Community Services

“On (Jan. 1, 2018) we merged with Novato Human Needs Center to become North Marin Community Services. Vanshika’s financial leadership was critical to this merger and it would not have gone so well without her…the organizations have emerged stronger than before and more effective.”

Jennifer Owen, North Coast Brewing Co.

“One of the most challenging aspects of Jennifer’s job is to provide context around the numbers and evolve them into a strategy with tangle next steps. She’s a master at this and always takes on challenges with finesse. Her ability to translate data into motivation is impressive beyond measure.”

Shannon Pakes, Accolade Wines

“My toughest business decision was passing up career opportunities to stay close to my family” says the current finance director for Accolade Wines.

Rodney Stevenson, Stevenson Supply & Tractor

“Rodney guided Stevenson Supply and Tractor Company through the booming 90s and the downturn of the late 2000s to become a successful fourth generation corporation. He is loved and respected by all of his peers, customers and vendors.”

David Tausheck, COTS — Committee on the Shelterless

“When we interviewed for the CFO, we needed someone who not only understood and was competent in the technical aspects of the CFO position, but also had the balance of head and heart as COTS is a social service organization that works with the poor and the vulnerable. We also need someone who could work with staff, the board and the community partners…we have not been disappointed.”