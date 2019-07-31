See all the winners over the years: nbbj.news/cfo

The North Bay Business Journal has announced the 2019 CFO Recognition Awards winners.

They will be recognized at an awards luncheon beginning at noon Thursday, Aug. 29, at the Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country hotel in Santa Rosa. Keynote speaker will be Peter Byck, president and CEO of Novato-based WX Brands.

Find out more about this year's winners in the gallery above. Other winners not pictured are Paula Handelman, Redwood Empire Food Bank; Louis Kanganis, New Barn Organics; and Rodney Stevenson, Stevenson Supply & Tractor Co.

Tickets are $90 per person or $750 for a table of eight. Register online (nbbj.news/cfo19) by Aug. 27. The event is underwritten by Anderson Zeigler, BPM, Comerica Bank and Nelson. Award sponsor is Moss Adams.