(1 of ) 2019 North Bay CFO Recognition Awards winners include Paula Brannon of Vine Solutions, Katherine DeVillers of Vintage Wine Estates, Tani Girton of Bank of Marin, and Diane Hernandez of Kaiser Permanente. See the other winners in this gallery.
(2 of ) 2019 North Bay CFO Awards winner: Paula Brannon, chief operating officer, Vine Solutions, Corte Madera. Brannon has held the post of COO since March 2018. Prior to that, she served as human resources director for the firm. She also worked as a director of human resources for Bi-Rite Market in the Bay Area, a consultant for Vine Solutions for seven years, and in a series of manager posts in the restaurant business. She attended Washington State University's hotel and restaurant administration programs. (courtesy photo)
(3 of ) 2019 North Bay CFO Awards winner: Katherine DeVillers, chief financial officer, Vintage Wine Estates, Santa Rosa. She became CFO of Vintage Wine Estates in August 2018. She'd previously worked as CFO at C. Mondavi and Family from 2014 to 2018 and was managing director for VinCraft from 2011 to 2014. Her other career finance positions include senior vice president of finance for Ascentia Wine Estates and CFO for St. Supery Vineyards & Winery. She is a graduate of California Polytechnic University, San Luis Obispo, with a bachelor's degree in ag business management. Her current employer is a family of independent wineries and producers with wineries in Napa, Sonoma, Oregon and Washington state. (courtesy photo)
(4 of ) 2019 North Bay CFO Awards winner: Tani Girton, executive vice president and chief financial officer, Bank of Marin, Novato. She joined Bank of Marin in August 2013 as executive vice president and CFO. She is responsible for finance, accounting, treasury and compliance. Girton's 35-year career spans financial services across the banking, brokerage and thrift industries. Before joining Bank of Marin, she served as executive vice president and treasurer for Bank of the West. Prior to that, she was vice president of treasury capital markets for Charles Schwab. Girton earned a master's degree in business administration from San Francisco State University, where she also served as a finance lecturer for several years. She graduated from Lewis and Clark College with a bachelor's degree in international affairs. (Richard Wheeler photo) 2013
(5 of ) 2019 North Bay CFO Awards winner: Diane Hernandez, area finance officer, Kaiser Permanente, Marin-Sonoma. Hernandez was appointed the Marin-Sonoma area finance officer for Kaiser Permanente in 2017. She has worked for the health care system in this region since 1990 and has served in a number of roles. Hernandez has a Bachelor of Science degree from California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo and an MBA from Santa Clara University. (courtesy photo)
(6 of ) 2019 North Bay CFO Awards winner: Claire Hobday, chief financial officer, C. Mondavi & Family, St. Helena. Hobday's career in finance spans over 20 years, with 16 at an executive level and seven in wine industry financial leadership roles, such as a finance director for Treasury Wine Estates. Most recently, Hobday acted as director of finance and accounting of wine entities for Pacific Union Company.
At Treasury Wine, she led the Beringer brand business unit in Napa, with annual sales revenues for the unit totaling $500 million.
C. Mondavi & Family is behind wineries and brands such as Charles Krug, CK Mondavi and Purple Heart Wines.
Hobday is a certified charter accountant by the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Australia and New Zealand and a member of the Institute of Directors in New Zealand.
Hobday holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Keele University. (courtesy photo)
(7 of ) 2019 North Bay CFO Awards winner: Bruce King, chief financial officer, Arrow Benefits Groups, Petaluma.
Arrow Benefits Group is the third largest benefits firm in the North Bay. In February 2019, it announced a mergers with Scarborough Insurance of San Francisco and acquisition of four independent agencies: Advanced Benefits of Santa Rosa, Mission Benefits of Sunnyvale, Copeland Insurance of San Rafael and Ahern Insurance of Novato.
(8 of ) 2019 North Bay CFO Awards winner: Chris Lynch, chief financial officer, Walsh Vineyard Management in Napa.
Lynch came to Walsh Vineyards Management in 2016 from Foley Family Wines, where he was vice president of operations.
Lynch also served as controller for Intervine Inc. in Napa and in Sonoma as controller for the Sonoma Index Tribune and Sonoma Valley Publishing.
Walsh Vineyards Management provides vineyard management services in California. The company offers these services: site analysis, land preparation, infrastructure layout and installation, ongoing farming, viticulture expertise, harvesting and delivery, and vineyard redevelopment. (courtesy photo)
(9 of ) 2019 North Bay CFO Awards winner: Vanshika Nachnani, chief financial officer, North Marin Community Services, Novato.
Nachnani has been with North Marin Community Services since January 2018.
Previously, she was with the Novato Youth Center since September 2009 as the director of finance and Administration. She has extensive finance and accounting management experience spanning all accounting oversight.
Nachnani speaks four languages, certified by the American Council of Teaching Foreign Languages, and holds a master's degree in banking and finance from India.
North Marin Community Services was created as the result of a 2018 merger of the Novato Youth Center and the Novato Human Needs Center and as of 2019 serves more than 5,500 people each year with a staff of 60 employees and 255 volunteers. (courtesy photo)
(10 of ) 2019 North Bay CFO Awards winner: Jennifer Owen, chief financial officer, North Coast Brewing Co., Fort Bragg.
Owen became CFO in January 2019, taking over from Sam Kraynek, who transitioned to the role of chief operating officer. Owen joined North Coast Brewing as controller in 2018, managing financial reporting, banking relationships, internal controls, insurance, budgeting and human resources.
Prior to her position at North Coast Brewing, Owen was special projects manager as well as housing and economic development coordinator for the city of Fort Bragg.
The independent brewing company was founded in 1988 and sells its products to 48 states and internationally. It is a certified B corporation. (courtesy photo)
(11 of ) 2019 North Bay CFO Awards winner: Shannon Pakes, commercial finance director for The Americas, Accolade Wines, Healdsburg.
She had previously been the director of finance for Francis Ford Coppola Winery, controller at Panamax, and chairman of the board of the Earle Baum Center of the Blind. She also worked a a staff accountant for Pisenti & Brinker.
Pakes holds a bachelor's degree in business and accounting from Sonoma State University.
Accolade Wines is headquartered in south Australia and is owned by U.S. private equity firm The Carlyle Group. (courtesy photo)
(12 of ) 2019 North Bay CFO Awards winner: David Tausheck, chief financial officer, COTS (Committee on the Shelterless), Petaluma.
Tausheck joined the COTS team in 2018, bringing to the organization a broad range of financial and operational expertise. He began his professional career while still in school, working as a part-time bookkeeper for his family's construction company.
Since then, he's worked as a finance professional in a wide range of industries: from environmental policy to private equity, domestic health care to international advertising.
Community service and engagement have always played central roles in Tausheck's life.
His volunteer experience includes working with families to resolve immigration issues, teaching English to non-native speakers and helping small, local businesses set up their finance and accounting departments.
COTS assists people to transition from homelessness to a permanent home. (courtesy photo)