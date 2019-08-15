109 named Best Places to Work in the North Bay for 2019

This year’s winners of the 14th annual Best Paces to Work in the North Bay awards were revealed Thursday.

The 109 organizations selected were analyzed by the editorial staff of the Business Journal on the basis of several criteria, including the employer application, survey ratings by employees, number of responses, size of the company, breakdown of responses from management and non-management, and written comments by employees. Thousands of employees participate in these surveys each year.

The awards are presented by the Business Journal, the Nelson Family of Companies, Exchange Bank, Kaiser Permanente and underwritten by Trope Group. Winning companies will be recognized at a reception Sept. 26 at the Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country hotel in Santa Rosa and will be profiled in a September issue of the Business Journal.

Here are this year's winners:

Adobe Associates, Inc.

Amy’s Kitchen: 3 time winner

Arrow Benefits Group: 5 time winner

AUL Corporation: 6 time winner

Bank of Marin: 13 time winner

Becoming Independent: 10 time winner

Best Collateral Inc.: 5 time winner

Beyers Costin Simon: 4 time winner

BKF Engineers: 9 time winner

Blentech Corporation: 2 time winner

Boisset Collection: 3 time winner

BPM LLP: 14 time winner

Burnham Benefits Insurance Services: 3 time winner

Canine Companions for Independence: 1st time winner

Carlile Macy: 12 time winner

Central Valley Builders Supply (dba Central Valley): 1st time winner

Centric General Contractors: 2 time winner

Child Parent Institute: 2 time winner

Chop’s Teen Club: 5 time winner

Coast Landscape Management: 9 time winner

Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley: 8 time winner

Community Child Care Council of Sonoma County: 2 time winner

Community Matters: 7 time winner

Cork Supply USA: 3 time winner

Cornerstone Properties: 2 time winner

Costeaux French Bakery: 9 time winner

Dal Poggetto & Company LLP: 13 time winner

DH Wine Compliance: 6 time winner

Dickenson, Peatman, & Fogarty: 3 time winner

Don Sebastiani & Sons: 7 time winner

Earthtone Construction: 2 time winner

Eckhoff & Company: 3 time winner

Eleven Engineering, Inc.: 1st time winner

EO Products: 6 time winner

Exchange Bank: 14 time winner

First American Home Buyers Protection: 5 time winner

Friedemann Goldberg LLP: 9 time winner

GC Micro: 5 time winner

General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems: 1st time winner

George Petersen Insurance Agency: 11 time winner

Ghilotti Bros., Inc.: 10 time winner

Ghirardo CPA: 14 time winner

Goodwill of the Redwood Empire: 7 time winner

Healdsburg Lumber Company: 4 time winner

Hennessy Advisors, Inc.: 6 time winner

Hilton Garden Inn-Sonoma County Airport: 1st time winner

Hogan Land Services: 6 time winner

Intelisys, a ScanSource company: 3 time winner

Intervine, Inc.: 3 time winner

InterWest Insurance Company: 7 time winner

Jackson Family Wines: 5 time winner

Joanna’s Nannies: 3 time winner

Kaiser Permanente San Rafael Medical Center: 14 time winner

Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center: 14 time winner

Keysight Technologies: 10 time winner

Kiosk: 7 time winner

La Tortilla Factory: 13 time winner

Ledson Winery & Vineyards: 1st time winner

Linkenheimer LLP CPAs & Advisors: 9 time winner