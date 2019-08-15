109 named Best Places to Work in the North Bay for 2019
This year’s winners of the 14th annual Best Paces to Work in the North Bay awards were revealed Thursday.
The 109 organizations selected were analyzed by the editorial staff of the Business Journal on the basis of several criteria, including the employer application, survey ratings by employees, number of responses, size of the company, breakdown of responses from management and non-management, and written comments by employees. Thousands of employees participate in these surveys each year.
The awards are presented by the Business Journal, the Nelson Family of Companies, Exchange Bank, Kaiser Permanente and underwritten by Trope Group. Winning companies will be recognized at a reception Sept. 26 at the Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country hotel in Santa Rosa and will be profiled in a September issue of the Business Journal.
Here are this year's winners:
Adobe Associates, Inc.
Amy’s Kitchen: 3 time winner
Arrow Benefits Group: 5 time winner
AUL Corporation: 6 time winner
Bank of Marin: 13 time winner
Becoming Independent: 10 time winner
Best Collateral Inc.: 5 time winner
Beyers Costin Simon: 4 time winner
BKF Engineers: 9 time winner
Blentech Corporation: 2 time winner
Boisset Collection: 3 time winner
BPM LLP: 14 time winner
Burnham Benefits Insurance Services: 3 time winner
Canine Companions for Independence: 1st time winner
Carlile Macy: 12 time winner
Central Valley Builders Supply (dba Central Valley): 1st time winner
Centric General Contractors: 2 time winner
Child Parent Institute: 2 time winner
Chop’s Teen Club: 5 time winner
Coast Landscape Management: 9 time winner
Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley: 8 time winner
Community Child Care Council of Sonoma County: 2 time winner
Community Matters: 7 time winner
Cork Supply USA: 3 time winner
Cornerstone Properties: 2 time winner
Costeaux French Bakery: 9 time winner
Dal Poggetto & Company LLP: 13 time winner
DH Wine Compliance: 6 time winner
Dickenson, Peatman, & Fogarty: 3 time winner
Don Sebastiani & Sons: 7 time winner
Earthtone Construction: 2 time winner
Eckhoff & Company: 3 time winner
Eleven Engineering, Inc.: 1st time winner
EO Products: 6 time winner
Exchange Bank: 14 time winner
First American Home Buyers Protection: 5 time winner
Friedemann Goldberg LLP: 9 time winner
GC Micro: 5 time winner
General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems: 1st time winner
George Petersen Insurance Agency: 11 time winner
Ghilotti Bros., Inc.: 10 time winner
Ghirardo CPA: 14 time winner
Goodwill of the Redwood Empire: 7 time winner
Healdsburg Lumber Company: 4 time winner
Hennessy Advisors, Inc.: 6 time winner
Hilton Garden Inn-Sonoma County Airport: 1st time winner
Hogan Land Services: 6 time winner
Intelisys, a ScanSource company: 3 time winner
Intervine, Inc.: 3 time winner
InterWest Insurance Company: 7 time winner
Jackson Family Wines: 5 time winner
Joanna’s Nannies: 3 time winner
Kaiser Permanente San Rafael Medical Center: 14 time winner
Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center: 14 time winner
Keysight Technologies: 10 time winner
Kiosk: 7 time winner
La Tortilla Factory: 13 time winner
Ledson Winery & Vineyards: 1st time winner
Linkenheimer LLP CPAs & Advisors: 9 time winner