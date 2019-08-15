Is your business prepped for computer attack? North Bay cybersecurity summit to give you toolkit

From the executive suite to the receptionist desk, companies face the question, “Are we prepared for a cyberattack?”

On Sept. 18, the North Bay Cybersecurity Summit for Business will help answer that question. It takes place from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Hyatt Regency Sonoma County Wine Country hotel in Santa Rosa.

Among top speakers will be David Trepp, M.S., a partner in BPM's Information Technology Audit and Compliance (IT Assurance) Group. His morning conference topic will be the changing of company culture about cybersecurity, starting with the top executives.

“The biggest deficiency I see over and over is a lack of executive participation in information security. Executive participation starts with setting a good cybersecurity example for employees to follow,” Trepp told the Business Journal in a Sept. 8, 2018, interview. “Additionally, executives and board members need to view cybersecurity as a strategic investment in the future of the business, not just a painful set of expenses,”

Trepp has led over 1,200 information security penetration test engagement across all major industries throughout the United States and abroad and given dozens of presentations to audiences nationwide, on a variety of information security topics.

How companies can hire to boost their cyber defenses will be among the topics addressed by Ryan Donham, head of the IT Department of Empire College in Santa Rosa. The college offers certificates to training people in detecting and thwarting cyberattacks.

“I’ve been in IT for almost two decades now and I don’t think I’ve ever seen things change so quickly in technology as it has with IT security,” he told the Business Journal in January. “It’s absolutely fascinating (and scary). Every day I learn something new and grow. With this industry, I’ll never run out of things to learn and I will continue to do so for the rest of my life, as it is my passion.”

Also speaking, Scott Behm, CISO Keysight Technologies, who joins his team in protecting the digital global assets of the Santa Rosa-based firm. He came to the company after running day-to-day operations for Symantec’s two main consumer brands, Norton and LifeLock.

Joining the discussion of experts that morning will be Tony Guerrero, partner, George Petersen Insurance Agency. He will be speaking along with Eric Edelstein, chief technology officer for iWORKGLOBAL, a San Francisco firm handling workforce management, payroll and technology. He joined iWORKGLOBAL in January of 2016.

Presented by the Business Journal, the event is co-hosted by Exchange Bank and underwritten by KLH Consulting. Major sponsors are BPM and Empire College.

Tickets are $75 per person or $775 for a table of 10. Register online at NBBJ.news/Security19 or call 707-521-5264.