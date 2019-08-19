Know a Latino business leader in the San Francisco North Bay who should be recognized?

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
August 19, 2019, 11:27AM

For the fourth year, the North Bay Business Journal will honor exceptional Latino executives and business leaders in the North Bay for their success and contributions to the business community and community at large.

We are seeking nominations (nbbj.news/latinobiz19) for this award among such industries as Accounting, Banking, Biotech, Construction, Education, Employment, Engineering, Entrepreneurship, Environment, Government, Health Care, Hospitality & Tourism, Insurance, Law, Manufacturing, Media, Nonprofit, Professional Services, Real Estate (Commercial and/or Residential) and Technology.

Those selected will be honored at an awards luncheon in October and in a special publication.

Nominee must live or work in Sonoma, Napa, Marin or Solano counties. Winners are chosen based on qualification and not on the number of nominations received.

