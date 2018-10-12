(1 of ) Winner of Best Bar: Perch + Plow; Best Local New Restaurant: Perch + Plow; Best Bartender:
Alec Vlastnik - Perch + Plow (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(2 of ) Winner of Best Antique Store: Whistlestop Antiques, 7th year winner (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(3 of ) Winner of Best Beach: Doran Park, 7th year winner (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(4 of ) Winner of Best Bookstore: Copperfield's Books (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(5 of ) Winner of Best Eats At The Coast: Spud Point Crab Company in Bodega Bay (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(6 of ) Winner of Best Farmer's Market: Santa Rosa Community Farmer's Market at the Veteran Building (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(7 of ) Winner of Best Fundraising Event: Sit, Stay, Sparkle - Canine Companions for Independence (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(8 of ) Winner of Best Historic Site: Jack London State Historic Park (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(9 of ) Winner of Best Hotel: Flamingo Conference Resort and Spa (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(10 of ) Winner of Best Local Chef: Mark Stark, Stark Reality Restaurants (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(11 of ) Winner of Best Local Florist: Grohe Florists (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(12 of ) Best Local Non-Profit: Dogwood Animal Rescue Project (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(13 of ) Best Local Produce: Oliver's Markets in Santa Rosa (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(14 of ) Best Medical Marijuana Dispensary: Mercy Wellness of Cotati (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(15 of ) Best Place For Singles To Meet: Dukes Spirited Cocktails (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(16 of ) Best Place To Play Bocce Ball: Francis Ford Coppola Winery (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(17 of ) Best Summer Camp: Westminster Woods Camp, Retreat Center, and Outdoor School Occidental (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(18 of ) Best Thrifting Or Consignment Shop: Pick of the Litter Thrift and Gift Shop (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(19 of ) Best Wedding Venue: The Secret Gardens (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(20 of ) Best Wine County Inn: Vintners Inn (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(21 of ) Best Winery To Take Visitors To: Francis Ford Coppola Winery (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(22 of ) Best Artisan Cheese: Cowgirl Creamery (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(23 of ) Best Asian Restaurant: SEA Thai Bistro, 7th year winner (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(25 of ) Best Bakery: Costeaux Bakery, 5th year winner (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
Best Bartender: Alec Vlastnik - Perch + Plow
(27 of ) Best Bloody Mary: Willie Bird's Restaurant (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(28 of ) Best Breakfast: Dierk's Parkside Cafe; Best Brunch: Dierk's Parkside Cafe (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(29 of ) Best Burger: Superburger, 7th year winner (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(30 of ) Best Butcher: Oliver's Market (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(31 of ) Best Coffee: Flying Goat Coffee, 7th year winner (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(32 of ) Best Deli: Oliver's Market (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(33 of ) Best Distillery: Spirit Works Distillery and Tasting Room (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(34 of ) Best Food Truck: El Roy's Taco Truck (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(35 of ) Best Happy Hour: Stark's Steak & Seafood, 7th year winner (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(36 of ) Best Italian Restaurant: Catelli's Restaurant (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(37 of ) Best Local Brew Pub: Russian River Brewing Company; Best Local Craft Beer:
Russian River Brewing Company - Pliny the Elder/Younger (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(38 of ) Best Local Ice Cream Or Yogurt: Screamin' Mimi's (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(39 of ) Best Local New Restaurant: Perch + Plow (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(40 of ) Best Mexican Restaurant: El Farolito (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(41 of ) Best Outdoor Dining: Monti's (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(42 of ) Best Pizza: Rosso Pizzeria (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(43 of ) Best Place To Buy Wine: Bottle Barn (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(44 of ) Best Romantic Meal: La Gare
(45 of ) Best Seafood Restaurant: Willi's Seafood & Raw Bar (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(46 of ) Best Sparkling Wine: Korbel Champagne Cellars (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(47 of ) Best Vegetarian/Vegan Restaurant: East West Cafe, 7th year winner (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
Best White Wine: Ferrari-Carano Vineyards and Winery; Best Red Wine: Ferrari-Carano Vineyards and Winery
Ferrari-Carano Vineyards and Winery (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(49 of ) Best Auto Body/Repair Shop: G&C Auto Body Inc. (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(50 of ) Best Auto Dealer: Hansel Auto Group (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(51 of ) Best Bank: Exchange Bank, 7th year winner (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(52 of ) Best Carpet Care: North Coast Carpet Care (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(53 of ) Best Chiropractor: Mordecai and Dumbadse Chiropractic (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(54 of ) Best Cosmetic Surgeon: Dr. Walter Tom - Aesthetic Laser and Vein Centers (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(55 of ) Best Credit Union: Redwood Credit Union, 7th year winner (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(56 of ) Best Dog Groomer: Debbie's Pet Boutique (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(57 of ) Best Funeral Home: Daniels Chapel of the Roses Funeral Home & Crematory (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(58 of ) Best Furniture Store: Pedersen's Furniture, 6th year winner (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(59 of ) Best Hardware Store: Friedman's Home Improvement, 7th year winner (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(60 of ) Best Health Club: Airport Health Club, 7th year winner (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(61 of ) Best Heat And Air Company: Simpson Sheet Metal Inc., Heating and Air Conditioning (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(62 of ) Best High School Coach: Greg Fogg - Maria Carrillo High School (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
Best Hospital: Kaiser Permanente; Best Doctor: Mary K. Brown, MD - Kaiser Permanente
(65 of ) Best Landscaper: Gardenworks Inc. (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(66 of ) Best Local Boutique: Ooh La Luxe (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(67 of ) Best Local Eyeglass Store: Sonoma Eyeworks, 7th year winner (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(68 of ) Best Local Grocery Store: Oliver's Market (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(69 of ) Best Local Jewelry Store: E.R. Sawyer Jewelers, 6th year winner (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(70 of ) Best Local Shoe Store: Sole Desire Shoes (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(71 of ) Best Men's Clothing Store: Patrick James Inc. (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(72 of ) Best Nail Salon: Zen Nail (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(73 of ) Best Nursery: King's Nursery, 7th year winner (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(74 of ) Best Orthodontist: SMILE Orthodontics - Drs. Cercone, Wear, & Eliason, 6th year winner (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(75 of ) Best Painting Company: Mike Chavez Painting (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(76 of ) Best Electrician: B. Henry's Quality Electric Inc. (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(77 of ) Best Physical Therapist: David W. Townsend, MPT - Santa Rosa Physical Therapy (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(78 of ) Best Place To Buy Cabinetry: John's Formica Shop Inc. (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(79 of ) Best Place To Buy Counters: Granite Transformations (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(80 of ) Best Place To Buy Flooring: North Coast Tile & Stone (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(81 of ) Best Place To Find The Perfect Gift: The Classic Duck, 7th year winner (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(82 of ) Best Private School: Cardinal Newman High School (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(83 of ) Best Real Estate Agent: Sue Bonzell - Terra Firma Global Partners (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(84 of ) Best Real Estate Company: Vanguard Properties (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(85 of ) Best Salon: L Squared Salon (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(86 of ) Best Senior Care Facility: Spring Lake Village, 5th year winner (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(87 of ) Best Shopping Experience: Montgomery Village Shopping Center, 7th year winner (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(88 of ) Best Sports Medicine Doctor: Ty Affleck, MD, Santa Rosa Sports & Family Medicine Inc. (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(89 of ) Best Teacher: Andrew Jowers - Maria Carrillo High School (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(90 of ) Best Window Treatments: A Shade Darker Inc. (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(91 of ) Best Annual Festival: Sebastopol Apple Blossom Festival (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(92 of ) Best Art Gallery: Sebastopol Center of the Arts (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(93 of ) Best Bike Path: Spring Lake Regional Park (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(94 of ) Best Casino: Graton Resort & Casino (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(95 of ) Best Day Spa: Osmosis Day Spa Sanctuary (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(96 of ) Best Dog Park: Ragle Ranch Regional Park (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(97 of ) Best Fireworks Display: Red, White & BOOM - Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 7th year winner (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(98 of ) Best Golf Course: Bennett Valley Golf Course, 6th year winner (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(99 of ) Best Live Theater Company: 6th Street Playhouse (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(100 of ) Best Movie Theater: Airport Stadium 12 Cinemas (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(101 of ) Best Music Festival or Music Series: Windsor Summer Nights on the Green - Town Green Windsor (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(102 of ) Best Music Venue: Green Music Center - Sonoma State University, 5th year winner (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(103 of ) Best Bike Path: Spring Lake Regional Park; Best Place To Camp:
Doran Regional Park Bodega Bay; Best Beach: Doran Beach (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(104 of ) Best Place For A Child's Birthday: Howarth Park (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(105 of ) Best Place To Take Kids: Children's Museum of Sonoma County (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)
(106 of ) Best Yoga Studio: Bikram Yoga of Santa Rosa (WILL BUCQUOY/ FOR BEST OF SONOMA)