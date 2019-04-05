Napa Valley Vintners is donating $250,000 in wine auction proceeds to an occupational health program operated by Adventist Health in St. Helena.

“The NVV chose to support the program because clients who use JobCare are at the core of the local economy - either actively employed, seeking employment or who have been injured on the job and need treatment to return to wellness,” the trade group, representing 550 members, said the Friday morning announcement.

The JobCare clinic is currently used by over 7,500 employees from Napa County a year and in 2018 had direct referrals from 629 Napa County businesses, the association stated.

“There is a huge demand for occupational health services in Napa County and we are excited that we will be able to serve more people, especially with preventative services and screenings. A focus on prevention and early detection is vital to a healthy community,” said Steven Herber, M.D., president and CEO, Adventist Health St. Helena. “We are grateful to the Napa Valley Vintners for awarding this grant and for our long-standing partnership in caring for our community.”

The grant will be used to pay for new equipment, technology, software and staff training as well as cover a new mobile health care unit. The unit will be managed by a dedicated nurse who will provide oversight for testing for diabetes and high cholesterol and will also provide health education pertinent to the populations served.

The trade group stated that it has supported Adventist Health St. Helena and the St. Helena Hospital Foundation going back to 1981, when the first Auction Napa Valley was held. Since that time the association said it has distributed $13.1 million in auction proceeds to support the foundation and its programs.

The 39th annual Auction Napa Valley is coming up May 31-June 2nd.