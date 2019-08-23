Hotel revenue off in Sonoma, Marin counties in July, up in Napa Valley, Solano County

Napa County’s year-to-date hotel revenue advanced by 5% over this point last year, but in nearby Sonoma County, revenue for the year so far is about an equal amount in the negative compared to where it was in 2018, according to new figures from a travel industry data firm.

Napa’s early and mid-summer season occupancy rate is tracking in the positive since May and at about a 4% increase in each of the last three months, according to Smith Travel Research. Revenue in July was positive as well — up 2.1% from July last year.

But monthly revenue increases for May and June were much more positive — 7.6% up and 6.3%, respectively. Overall year-to-date lodging revenue for Napa County is running about 5% ahead of where it was at this point last year.

Occupancy rates in Sonoma County in July had yet to escape the year-over-year declines earlier in 2019, according to the report. The July rate was 81.2%, or 2.5% below that of July 2018.

July average room rates for the county were basically flat for the month, as was revenue. At $33 million, it was just 0.2% higher than last July, the report showed. Year-to-date revenues for Sonoma County hotels were 4.6% below where they were at this point last year.

For Marin County, a year that began with occupancy rates up by about 4% for the first two months, occupancy has settled into small annual declines or increases. The 83.9% occupancy rate average for July was 1.9% off the rate for the previous July.

Marin revenues for the month also declined, but revenue year to date remained 3.7% above the previous year.

June was a better month than July in revenue for hotel operators in Solano County, the report showed. Yet the picture for July revenue remained positive — a 5.2% increase over the previous July. However, Solano revenue for June was up 11.7% from a year before, and year to-date revenue was up 6.5%.