Subscribe

Petaluma Kmart, last one left in Sonoma County, slated to close by next February

BILL SWINDELL
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 8, 2019, 10:33AM
Updated 11 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

The Petaluma Kmart store at 261 N. McDowell Blvd. is slated to close as part of the shutdown of 96 more Kmart and Sears stores nationwide.

Transformco, owner of the two retailers, announced the closings Thursday. Once the Petaluma store closes by February 2020 that will leave Sonoma County with no Kmarts.

The company opted not to rebuild the Kmart on Cleveland Avenue in Santa Rosa that was destroyed by the Tubbs fire in 2017.

The Lakeport Kmart in Lake County is scheduled to shut down in December, according to a store employee, as part of an earlier round of closings.

Transformco closed the Sears store at the Santa Rosa Plaza at the end of 2018, citing the difficult environment for department stores as more shoppers opt for online purchases.

There are no traditional Sears stores left in the North Bay but there are a few of the affiliated Sears hometown stores, which are independently owned and operated.

Editor’s note: The story has been updated to reflect the closing of the Lake County store.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine