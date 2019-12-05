State insurance chief orders insurers to not drop property coverage for homeowners near Kincade fire

California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara on Thursday issued a mandatory one-year moratorium that prohibits insurance companies from dropping property coverage for homeowners residing in or near the state’s 16 wildfire areas this year, an order that includes about 140,000 policyholders living in proximity of the Kincade fire that sparked in north Sonoma County in late October.

Lara is for the first time using a state law that went into effect in January that allows him to provide temporary relief to homeowners from policy cancellations as a result of living close to land burned by fires. The insurance commissioner’s action could protect more than 800,000 home policyholders statewide.

Regionally, residents in 29 ZIP codes around the Kincade fire area are included. They are residents of Santa Rosa, Windsor, Healdsburg, Cloverdale, Calistoga, Middletown and Geyserville, according to the state Department of Insurance.

“This wildfire insurance crisis has been years in the making, but it is an emergency we must deal with now if we are going to keep the California dream of home ownership from becoming the California nightmare, as an increasing number of homeowners struggle to find coverage,” Lara said announcing this order during a press conference in Oakland.

To select the areas included under his order, Lara and his staff worked with Cal Fire and the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services to identify wildfire perimeters and the adjacent ZIP codes in the fire areas.

Lara also called on the insurance sector to also voluntarily provide a one-year moratorium on policy cancellations for the entire state “to give breathing room to communities and homeowners while they adapt and mitigate risks” and allow the California Legislature to come up with a more comprehensive legislative solution next year.

State insurance officials have been concerned about the increasing homeowner policy cancellation rate. It’s become harder for some Californians to obtain homeowner coverage because of wildfire risks, forcing more policyholders to get coverage from the state’s insurer of last resort, the FAIR Plan. Insurers have declined to renew 167,570 of the 9.65 million homeowner policies in the state private insurance market in 2018, according to the insurance department.