Stocks plunge, bonds surge after CDC warning to prep for US coronavirus outbreak

U.S. stocks tumbled to an almost 12-week low and bond yields plunged to records on rising concern the coronavirus will upend global supply chains critical to economic growth.

The S&P 500’s four-day rout reached 7.6%, with losses accelerating Tuesday after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned Americans to prepare for a coronavirus outbreak at home. That follows a rapid increase in cases from Italy to Iran and Japan, with a growing list of companies warning that profits will suffer as economies around the world suffer. The S&P, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite indexes all set record highs this month.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield fell to a record low of 1.3055% as investors sought shelter from the virus’s impact on the outlook for growth. All 11 sectors in the S&P 500 fell with energy, material and financial shares leading the declines. Volatility spiked, sending the Cboe’s measure of equity gyrations surging past 30 for the first time since 2018.

“The market is pricing in a significant slowdown in GDP and a 10% impact on earnings,” said Zhiwei Ren, portfolio manager at Penn Mutual Asset Management. “And since no one knows how bad the infection will be, it is hard to make a bet on economy.”

U.S. central bankers are closely monitoring the spreading coronavirus, but it is “still too soon” to say whether it will result a material change to the outlook, Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said.

Elsewhere, European stocks closed in the red, while bonds from the region were mixed. Crude oil slumped again after Monday’s slide of nearly 4%.

Japanese shares tumbled more than 3% as traders returned after a holiday. Stocks fell in China and Australia and pushed higher in South Korea and Hong Kong. The yen strengthened against the dollar for a third day.

Erratic market moves suggest investors remain on edge over the economic impact of the virus. The World Health Organization has held off from declaring a global pandemic even as cases surged in South Korea, Italy and Japan.

“We know there will be supply disruptions, the question now is to what extent will it affect economic growth and more importantly for the stock market earnings growth,” said Sandip Bhagat, Whittier Trust Co.’s chief investment officer “The market is repricing to that new reality.”

Analysts at Oxford Economics Ltd. said the epidemic could wipe more than $1 trillion from global domestic product, while the International Monetary Fund lowered its growth forecasts for the world economy.

These are some key events coming up:

- Earnings keep rolling in from companies including: Peugeot SA on Wednesday; Baidu Inc., Best Buy Co. Inc., Occidental Petroleum Corp. and Dell Technologies Inc. on Thursday; and London Stock Exchange Group Plc on Friday.

- The Bank of Korea announces its policy decision on Thursday, with rising risks of an interest-rate cut.

- U.S. jobless claims, GDP and durable goods data are out Thursday.

- Japan industrial production, jobs, and retail sales figures are due on Friday.

These are the main moves in markets:

- - -

- The S&P 500 Index decreased 3.2% to 3,128.43 as of 4:01 p.m. New York time, the lowest in more than 11 weeks on the largest dip in almost 15 months.

- The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 3.3% to 27,081.50, the lowest in four months.

- The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 2.9% to 8,965.61, the lowest in eight weeks on the largest drop in six months.

- The MSCI All-Country World Index dipped 2.4% to 542.98, the lowest in almost 12 weeks on the biggest decrease in almost seven months.

- The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 1.8% to 404.60, the lowest in more than 11 weeks.

- - -

- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index decreased 0.2% to 1,212.91.

- The euro rose 0.2% to $1.0885, the strongest in almost two weeks.

- The Japanese yen strengthened 0.6% to 110.10 per dollar.

- The British pound gained 0.6% to $1.3003, the strongest in a week.

- - -

- The yield on 10-year Treasuries sank five basis points to 1.33%, the lowest on record.

- The yield on 30-year Treasuries dipped four basis points to 1.80%, the lowest on record.

- Germany’s 10-year yield decreased three basis points to -0.51%, the lowest in almost 20 weeks.

- Britain’s 10-year yield fell two basis points to 0.519%, hitting the lowest in three weeks with its sixth straight decline.

- - -

- Gold weakened 0.6% to $1,632.93 an ounce, the first retreat in more than a week and the biggest fall in almost three weeks.

- Copper decreased 0.8% to $2.56 a pound, the lowest in two weeks.

- West Texas Intermediate crude dipped 3.1% to $49.79 a barrel, the lowest in two weeks.

- - -

With assistance from Bloomberg’s Nancy Moran and Sarah Ponczek.