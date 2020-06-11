California unemployment claims rise for second straight week

California unemployment claims are on the rise again, increasing for the second straight week according to a report released Thursday, an unsettling reminder that the state’s reeling economy is still battling to shake off the effects of coronavirus-linked business shutdowns.

An estimated 258,000 workers in California filed initial unemployment claims during the week that ended June 6, the federal Labor Department reported, up 29,400 from the 228,600 who filed jobless claims during the week ending on May 30.

The increase in California unemployment claims differed sharply from the nationwide results. An estimated 1.54 million workers in the United States filed initial unemployment claims during the week ending on June 6, a decrease of 355,000 from the prior week.

Roughly three months of business shutdowns ordered by state and local government officials in a quest to combat the coronavirus have produced a brutal milestone during a dreary spring for the economy in the Bay Area and throughout California.

A jaw-dropping 5.19 million California workers have filed initial unemployment claims since the week that ended on March 14, three months ago.