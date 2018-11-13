10 North Bay accounting leaders you need to meet

Learn more about some of the top North Bay accountants and the changes coming to business finance.

Donna J. Beels, CPA, M.T.

Partner

Beels Soper LLP

155 First St., Petaluma

707-763-3888

www.beels-soper.com

Tell us some recent news at your company that boosted revenue.

We recently moved our office into larger space to accommodate our growing staff.

What two elements of the new tax law should businesses be aware of and why?

Section 199A creates a totally uncomplicated 20 percent tax deduction for you on your qualified business income if you operate a proprietorship, partnership, or S corporation and you are married and file a joint tax return with less than $315,000 in taxable income, or are single and file your tax return with less than $157,500 of taxable income.

Example: You operate a proprietorship, file as a single taxpayer with $135,000 of taxable income, and have qualified business income of $120,000. Your new 20 percent tax deduction is $24,000 ($120,000 x 20 percent). Once your taxable income exceeds the threshold amounts above, there are additional aspects to be considered. The second element is the new net operating loss (NOL) rules. You can no longer carry back the NOL (except for certain qualified farming losses) and your NOL carry forward can offset only up to 80 percent of your taxable income in a tax year.

This change comes more into play due to the increase in bonus depreciation. The new law increases the bonus depreciation percentage from 50 percent to 100 percent for qualified property acquired and placed in service after Sept. 27, 2017, and before Jan. 1, 2023. The definition of property eligible for 100 percent bonus depreciation is fairly broad. So, if you have significant new property additions, a business could easily be creating a NOL.

If you could change one thing about the accounting profession, what would it be?

The deadline pressure is significant. It would be great to have more staggered tax deadlines so our work could be spread out more during the year.

Tell us your favorite number between 1 and 99 and why.

My favorite number is 33 after Larry Bird, one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

What accounting experience either inspired you, challenged you or made you laugh?

My most challenging accounting experience was leaving a full-time managerial position in an accounting firm and starting our current firm with a handful of clients and no employees. We have since grown our revenue well over 10+ times and have 7 employees.

Kerri Berry

CPA

Linkenheimer, LLP

187 Concourse Blvd, Santa Rosa 707-546-0272

www.linkcpa.com

Tell us some recent news at your company that boosted revenue.

I think the firm’s focus on team work, culture and community has really boosted our growth over the years. Clients see us trying to make a difference in the community and they realize they are working with a CPA firm that cares about more than just numbers, but the people.

What two elements of the new tax law should businesses be aware of and why?