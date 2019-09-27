North Bay professionals news: Merrill Lynch, Redwood Credit Union, Legacy Marketing Group and more

The North Bay Business Journal is looking for news of promotions, new hires and awards for possible publication in the People section. Email your press releases to people@busjrnl.com .

Jay O’Neil has been appointed by Merrill Lynch as market executive for the North Bay. The firm stated he will oversee offices in Mill Valley, Santa Rosa, Napa, Vacaville, Oakland and Pleasanton.

Most recently, the Tiburon resident was market executive for the East Bay. He was previously managing director of the Merrill’s Wealth Management International Office in New York City; managing director and regional manager for Wealth and Investment Management at Barclays in Los Angeles; and headed Macquarie Private Bank in Sydney, Australia.

He also held several positions in Merrill’s Private Banking & Investment Group in New England, the Mid-Atlantic, and the Bay Area. O’Neil first joined Merrill in 2000 as a sales manager in Silicon Valley.

—

Tim Keane has been hired as vice president of corporate real estate by Redwood Credit Union. It stated that in his new role, Keane will lead the team responsible for acquiring, building, and maintaining the credit union’s facilities.

Previously, Keane spent about 21 years working in the real estate and construction business. He was a custom home builder for a large regional builder in the Southeast and the director of land acquisition and development for KB Home in Atlanta. After moving to California, he worked for Borrego Solar Systems as a senior project manager, managing the construction of large commercial and utility scale solar projects. He also served as the director of professional services at HydroPoint Data Systems.

Keane has a Bachelor of Arts degree in history from the University of Georgia and a master’s degree in diplomacy and international commerce from the University of Kentucky. He also holds a California real estate license.

—

Eric M. Williams has joined Legacy Marketing Group as national sales leader. The company stated that he will be responsible for developing Legacy’s sales strategy, leading its regional and internal sales teams, and establishing and growing relationships with Independent Marketing Organizations.

He is a former national account vice president with John Hancock Life Insurance Company (USA) and regional vice president with Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America.

—

Beverly Choi has been hired by Environmental Science Associates as its Northern California community planning program manager. ESA is a West Coast-based environmental planning and design firm whose offices include Petaluma.

Choi most recently worked for AECOM where she held a variety of leadership roles — from studio leader to senior project manager — and worked on a number of high-profile local and international, multi-disciplinary projects, ESA’s announcement stated.

She has a master’s degree in city planning from the University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor of Science in urban and regional planning from Michigan State University. Choi is also a LEED AP (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design accredited professional).

—

Ferdinand “Ferdie” Buot has been hired as executive director at Oakmont of Varenna, a continuing care retirement community in Santa Rosa.

The company stated he has more than two decades of experience as a nursing home administrator, CEO, health services administrator, regional operations resource director and executive director for various companies.

Buot has a law degree from the University of San Carlos-Philippines and is a licensed and certified nursing home administrator with a residential care facility for the elderly license.

—