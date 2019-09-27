North Bay professionals news: Merrill Lynch, Redwood Credit Union, Legacy Marketing Group and more

Jay O’Neil has been appointed by Merrill Lynch as market executive for the North Bay. The firm stated he will oversee offices in Mill Valley, Santa Rosa, Napa, Vacaville, Oakland and Pleasanton.

Most recently, the Tiburon resident was market executive for the East Bay. He was previously managing director of the Merrill’s Wealth Management International Office in New York City; managing director and regional manager for Wealth and Investment Management at Barclays in Los Angeles; and headed Macquarie Private Bank in Sydney, Australia.

He also held several positions in Merrill’s Private Banking & Investment Group in New England, the Mid-Atlantic, and the Bay Area. O’Neil first joined Merrill in 2000 as a sales manager in Silicon Valley.

Tim Keane has been hired as vice president of corporate real estate by Redwood Credit Union. It stated that in his new role, Keane will lead the team responsible for acquiring, building, and maintaining the credit union’s facilities.

Previously, Keane spent about 21 years working in the real estate and construction business. He was a custom home builder for a large regional builder in the Southeast and the director of land acquisition and development for KB Home in Atlanta. After moving to California, he worked for Borrego Solar Systems as a senior project manager, managing the construction of large commercial and utility scale solar projects. He also served as the director of professional services at HydroPoint Data Systems.

Keane has a Bachelor of Arts degree in history from the University of Georgia and a master’s degree in diplomacy and international commerce from the University of Kentucky. He also holds a California real estate license.

Eric M. Williams has joined Legacy Marketing Group as national sales leader. The company stated that he will be responsible for developing Legacy’s sales strategy, leading its regional and internal sales teams, and establishing and growing relationships with Independent Marketing Organizations.

He is a former national account vice president with John Hancock Life Insurance Company (USA) and regional vice president with Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America.

Beverly Choi has been hired by Environmental Science Associates as its Northern California community planning program manager. ESA is a West Coast-based environmental planning and design firm whose offices include Petaluma.

Choi most recently worked for AECOM where she held a variety of leadership roles — from studio leader to senior project manager — and worked on a number of high-profile local and international, multi-disciplinary projects, ESA’s announcement stated.

She has a master’s degree in city planning from the University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor of Science in urban and regional planning from Michigan State University. Choi is also a LEED AP (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design accredited professional).

Ferdinand “Ferdie” Buot has been hired as executive director at Oakmont of Varenna, a continuing care retirement community in Santa Rosa.

The company stated he has more than two decades of experience as a nursing home administrator, CEO, health services administrator, regional operations resource director and executive director for various companies.

Buot has a law degree from the University of San Carlos-Philippines and is a licensed and certified nursing home administrator with a residential care facility for the elderly license.

Chris Grim has been hired as a web developer by Truly Creative, formerly known as Sloat Design Group. Grim worked as a character modeler at Blur Studios for 10 years before making the transition to website development, the company stated. He has a Bachelor of Fine Arts and a Master of Fine Arts from Savannah College of Art and Design.

In addition, Natalie DeGolia has been hired by the firm as an associate designer. She earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in graphic design from California Polytechnic State University San Luis Obispo.

Joan Kermath, a Marin County real estate agent, affiliates with Compass, a real estate technology company. Kermath, who has about 18 years’ experience, most recently worked as an agent at Golden Gate Sotheby’s in Marin County.

Adam Ghisletta affiliates with Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty’s Wine Country region team of real estate agents as a sales associate. Also, Jennifer Wilcox has joins the team as a sales associate in Napa.

Jeanne Kearns has been named executive director of the American Heart Association North Bay division.

In her new role, Kearns will be responsible for leading the organization’s state-wide effort to promote healthy lives and reduce cardiovascular diseases and stroke. Previously, Kearns served in several development roles with arts and education nonprofits. Most recently, Kearns was the vice president of resource development with the Boys and Girls Club of Sonoma-Marin.

The division serves Marin, Sonoma, Napa and Solano counties.

Megumi Mori, a researcher at The Buck Institute for Research on Aging in Novato, has received a $15,000 the nonprofit Philanthropic Educational Organization’s Scholar Award. The institute stated the scholarship is awarded to female doctoral candidates “whose careers show promise of making a strong, enduring impact on the future.”

Mori is enrolled in the Biology of Aging doctoral program, jointly sponsored by the University of Southern California’s Davis School of Gerontology and the Buck Institute. It is the nation’s first graduate program focused on studying the aging process.

At the Buck, Mori works in the Haghighi Lab, which concentrates on research in the function of the nervous system, with a specialty in Parkinson’s disease.

Born in Japan, Mori immigrated with her family to Canada when she was ten. The Buck Institute stated that she was graduated from McGill University in Montreal with a Bachelor of Science degree in neuroscience. She was awarded a Provost Scholarship to attend USC, and has been doing research in Novato since 2014 as part of the jointly sponsored program. She will graduate in 2020.

