Wells Fargo's Luis Garcia wins 2019 Latino Business Leadership Awards

November 8, 2019, 11:41AM
Updated 10 hours ago

Luis A. Garcia

Retail and small-business credit consultant

Wells Fargo Bank

200 B St., Santa Rosa 94501

707-608-8506

wellsfargo.com

Find out more about the other 2019 Latino Business Leadership Awards winners.

Biography

I’ll start my story with my background…I was born in Santa Rosa to my parents Salvador and Carmen Garcia. I am first generation U.S. born as both my parents were born in the great state of Jalisco, Mex. In what was a small town of Tepatitlan de Morelos or in other words “Los Altos de Jalisco!”

Both of my parents migrated to this great county of Sonoma. Some of my fondest memories as a kid is going on annual trips to “tepa” for “las fiestas de Tepabril”. This was a time where the whole city came together to celebrate, and now is a “tradition” that I love sharing with my wife Damaris, and two kids, Camila and Cristian. I have spent the majority of my life in Sonoma County, hence why this is “home”.

I have had the pleasure of working at Wells Fargo Bank for 15 years. I started as a part time teller in the Rohnert Park office learning the basics of money management and unfortunately, how to balance my cash till (I wasn’t a teller for very long because of that).

In a short period I transitioned out of the teller role into the role a personal banker, then to a branch manager level 2 at the local Marlow office. I spent a few years there then got the opportunity to manage on of the county’s largest and most complex branches in Sonoma County which was the Santa Rosa main Wells Fargo.

I spent 11 years at Santa Rosa main, continuing to build a team that supported the culture of connect, educate, and provide sound financial advice to our community. Currently I support the Northern California Region as a part of the credit strategy team for Wells Fargo. A big part of my role is supporting our branch team members, managers, district manager, and region presidents around building knowledge, skill, acumen, and confidence in the consumer and small business credit space.

I thoroughly love what I do, and working for this great institution. One of the main reasons I continue to believe in Wells Fargo is because of their support around diversity and inclusion, and their philanthropic involvement, not just locally, but throughout the nation. Is there a major accomplishment in the past year or so that you would like to share?

I would say the most recent major accomplishment in the past year was getting offered the opportunity to become the Northern California Region’s Credit Consultant for Wells Fargo. This was a major career milestone for me and my family.

What is the achievement you are most proud of?

Achievement most proud for me has a two part answer. On a personal level it’s the opportunity to be the example for my kids on how to be a good person, and friend! On the professional level it has always been supporting a peer, employee, or partner on reaching their personal or professional goals, even when they thought it wasn’t possible!

What is your biggest challenge today?

I would say one of my biggest challenges is I wish I could help more people faster in regards to their financial education and acumen. This is something that doesn’t get taught in school, and is a huge part of our adult lives.

What are you most proud of regarding the achievements of the area Latino business community and what are the greatest challenges faced by that community?

My most proud moments have been helping our Latino community and small business community better understand the banking fundamentals and establish a sound foundation to build for their financial success.

Words that best describe you: My top five strengths are a perfect description of me: 1) Activator; 2) Responsibly; 3) Restorative; 4) Woo ;and 5) Ideation

As a successful professional, what were the biggest obstacles you faced and how did you overcome them?

I would say my biggest obstacle would be myself. For example my top strength is “Activator”, this is great for many reasons, but has also been where I have stumbled a lot. I have a tendency of wanting to go, and sometimes need to take a step back, look at the goals from a different lens, and then activate.

How do you think your profession will change in the next five years?

I think change is inevitable, and needed. Our client’s needs change every day. I feel in the financial industry we will evolve even more in the digital space, to make banking more streamline, efficient, and safer!

Who was your most important mentor?

My most important mentor is my grandfather. He is a man of character, family, and hard work. There are many stories he has shared with me from when he worked in the apple orchard fields of Sebastopol, to earning employee of the month at Sonoma State University while working in the landscaping department. In all those stories there was one common theme…He never talked about excuses or what got in the way, he always shared how he overcame and persevered through challenges, and this has always stuck with me!

Tell us about your community involvement: I really enjoy spending time supporting our local community. I spend a lot of my time in youth sports. Whether that be volunteer coaching kids, leading sponsor events to support the idea of team sports. Growing up I spent the majority of my time playing baseball, and I feel this gave me the opportunity to build confidence that positively impacted my life from school, to work, and at home! The idea of helping kids stay engaged, live healthier lives through sports, and build confidence within themselves is really where my passion lies.

What advice would you give to a young person today?

As you go through life you will be faced with change, obstacles, and road blocks. Find a way to eliminate your saboteurs, and focus on how you can overcome those challenges…Focus on how you CAN DO IT, instead of spending all that energy on what is getting in the way.

Most admired businessperson outside your organization: Robert Kiyosaki – Love his message around the importance of financial literacy, financial independence, and building wealth through investing in assets.

Current reading: “How to Win Friends & Influence People,” Dale Carnegie

Most want to meet: DeWayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Stress relievers: Working out – I Do CrossFit regularly, and love it!

Favorite hobbies: Hanging out with my wife and kids, coaching their games, and golf!

Is there something we didn’t ask that you would like to add?

Just thank you to everyone involved in this great program, and to my family for always supporting me.

