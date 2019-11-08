Wells Fargo's Luis Garcia wins 2019 Latino Business Leadership Awards

Biography

I’ll start my story with my background…I was born in Santa Rosa to my parents Salvador and Carmen Garcia. I am first generation U.S. born as both my parents were born in the great state of Jalisco, Mex. In what was a small town of Tepatitlan de Morelos or in other words “Los Altos de Jalisco!”

Both of my parents migrated to this great county of Sonoma. Some of my fondest memories as a kid is going on annual trips to “tepa” for “las fiestas de Tepabril”. This was a time where the whole city came together to celebrate, and now is a “tradition” that I love sharing with my wife Damaris, and two kids, Camila and Cristian. I have spent the majority of my life in Sonoma County, hence why this is “home”.

I have had the pleasure of working at Wells Fargo Bank for 15 years. I started as a part time teller in the Rohnert Park office learning the basics of money management and unfortunately, how to balance my cash till (I wasn’t a teller for very long because of that).

In a short period I transitioned out of the teller role into the role a personal banker, then to a branch manager level 2 at the local Marlow office. I spent a few years there then got the opportunity to manage on of the county’s largest and most complex branches in Sonoma County which was the Santa Rosa main Wells Fargo.

I spent 11 years at Santa Rosa main, continuing to build a team that supported the culture of connect, educate, and provide sound financial advice to our community. Currently I support the Northern California Region as a part of the credit strategy team for Wells Fargo. A big part of my role is supporting our branch team members, managers, district manager, and region presidents around building knowledge, skill, acumen, and confidence in the consumer and small business credit space.

I thoroughly love what I do, and working for this great institution. One of the main reasons I continue to believe in Wells Fargo is because of their support around diversity and inclusion, and their philanthropic involvement, not just locally, but throughout the nation. Is there a major accomplishment in the past year or so that you would like to share?

I would say the most recent major accomplishment in the past year was getting offered the opportunity to become the Northern California Region’s Credit Consultant for Wells Fargo. This was a major career milestone for me and my family.

What is the achievement you are most proud of?

Achievement most proud for me has a two part answer. On a personal level it’s the opportunity to be the example for my kids on how to be a good person, and friend! On the professional level it has always been supporting a peer, employee, or partner on reaching their personal or professional goals, even when they thought it wasn’t possible!

What is your biggest challenge today?

I would say one of my biggest challenges is I wish I could help more people faster in regards to their financial education and acumen. This is something that doesn’t get taught in school, and is a huge part of our adult lives.