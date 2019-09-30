North Bay professionals news from Round Pond Estate, Poppy Bank, Northern California Medical Associates and more

Michael C. Mathews has joined Round Pond Estate in Napa Valley as its vice president for finance. He will oversee all financial operations of the family-owned winery based in Rutherford.

Matthews was most recently the director of finance and administration at Grgich Hills Estates, also in Rutherford, where he led all functions of accounting, HR, commercial support and winery operations. He has previously worked in financial management roles for Bespoke Collection, Wilson Daniels and Diageo Chateau and Estates.

A graduate of Lehigh University with a degree in accounting, Mathews holds the intermediate level from The Wine and Spirits Educational Trust. The winery stated that The Cypress Group, an executive search firm based in St. Helena focused on the wine industry, facilitated Mr. Mathews’ appointment.

—

Jessica Soulié, PHR, has been hired by Poppy Bank of Santa Rosa as vice president and human resources manager.

Soulié was most recently the human resources manager with Denbeste Companies.

She has a professional in human resources designation from the HR Certification Institute and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Sonoma State University.

—

Northern California Medical Associates in Santa Rosa announced two additional endocrinologists are joining the Endocrinology and Diabetes Center team.

Isha Shrestha, M.D., completed her endocrinology fellowship at Chicago Medical School this summer. Shrestha previously completed her residency training at Loyola Medicine in Berwyn, Illinois.

I-Tsyr Shaw, M.D.,is a board-certified endocrinologist. Shaw is relocating from her practice in Ohio, the organization stated. She completed her endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism fellowship at Ohio State University in 2013. Prior to that, Shaw had a residency in internal medicine at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

—

Kathy Zirker-Smith, Cheryl Popp, Maribeth Doran and Michael Levine have joined 11 other members of the Marin Humane board of directors.

Zirker-Smith has worked as a management consultant and strategy executive, primarily in health care. In addition to working in corporate strategy for Kaiser Permanente and McKesson, she ran her own consulting firm for a dozen years. She earned an MBA from the Haas School of Business, UC Berkeley, a graduate degree from the London School of Economics, and a math degree from the University of Texas.

Popp is a marketing communications specialist, previously serving as director of communications for Credit Suisse First Boston. She is the owner of Sausalito Books by the Bay, an independent, community-supported bookstore. A published writer, former radio talk show host and journalist, Popp is a graduate of UC Berkeley.

Levine is the CEO of Tastes on the Fly Inc., a boutique airport restaurant developer and operator with 26 locations in four major airports. He also founded Events West, a culinary and music event Production Company. Levine earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in humanities and philosophy from the University of California Berkeley and lives in Greenbrae.

Doran is a senior integrated media strategist with iHeartMedia Markets Group. She’s worked in the wine industry at Cline Cellars & Jacuzzi Family Vineyards as a manager handling VIP and trade groups, and social media. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mass communications from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

­—

Mentis, a Napa County center for mental health services, has added three new members to its board of directors. They are Wendy Carolo, a retired wine industry professional; John Wicks, general counsel for 5.11 Capital; and Julissa Marcencia of Wine Down Media. They join the nine-member board of directors for five-year terms.

Carolo retired in 2015 after more than 25 years as a wine business hospitality professional, most recently as vice president of hospitality, cultural affairs and visitor programs for Constellation Brands.

Wicks is general counsel for 5.11 Tactical, an Irvine-based company that manufactures and supplies apparel and gear for law enforcement and first responders around the globe. Wicks serves on the Mentis board’s finance committee.

Marcencia is Chief Visionary at Wine Down Media, a Napa Valley a media company. She oversees content, sales, marketing, and promotions creating engaging content and marketing plans for brands and businesses. Marcencia also serves on the Mentis marketing committee and was recently elected secretary of the board.